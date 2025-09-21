Eagles Overcome 19-Point Comeback vs. Rams – Postgame Report & Key Plays

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Eagles are coming off a high two wins and should have been up for a game against their NFC Championship rivals from last season.

It looked at the start of the game it was that way. Just four plays in, Zack Baun picked off Matthew Stafford to secure the momentum. It wasn’t a super pretty drive, but the offense dinked and dunked the 38 yards over 5.5 minutes to score the touchdown and take the early lead.

The defense got a late stop and forced a field goal, but the offense was shot with an incomplete pass and sack that lead to a punt before DeVante Adams committed obvious offensive PI that went uncalled for a 44-yard touchdown as he pushed Reed Blankenship over before the ball arrived. That put the Rams up late in the first quarter.

The Eagles went with the same exact offense with a dropped pass and a sack that put them behind for a three and out. The Rams ran the ball like mad with the Birds having no answer. Ultimately, it was the Rams committing a penalty that pushed them back enough to force the field goal. The same thing happened twice more to end the half, with the Eagles going three-and-out, then allowing a field goal on a shortened field.

There was some hope that a second half would be better, but that certainly seemed like it was dashed when, on the first play of the half, Matt Pryor got run over and Hurts was hit hard and fumbled the ball. The defense put up no resistance at the 10-yard like, with a walk-in touchdown for the Rams that might have put this game to bed then and there.

Finally, the Eagles offense went with some chunk plays as Fred Johnson came in at right tackle. An 8-yard pass opened up a few chunk runs and, following a penalty on the Birds, Hurts launched it to AJ Brown for 38 yards. They kept their eyes down the field and Hurts hit Goedert on an intermediate route that he just took the remainder of the way for a 33-yard touchdown strike.

With some momentum back, the defense stepped up and, after allowing a 12-yard pass, forced the punt. With four passes over 7 yards and two runs over 8, the Eagles kept the ball moving until they hit AJ Brown in the endzone for a nine-yard strike that got the Eagles back into the game in the third quarter.

The Rams took a hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and then failed to convert on fourth down as Jordan Davis hit the runner in the backfield to force a turnover on downs. Unfortunately, the Eagles gave up quick pressure on two straight plays after a six-yard pass and a run for no gain and they turned the ball back over on downs just four yards the other way.

Reed Blankenship broke up what could have been a back-breaking touchdown to DeVante Adams on 3rd and 2, leading the Rams to settle for another field goal. It turned out to be a huge play as Jalen Carter got his hand up and he and Jordan Davis’ hand knocked the ball back to the kicker who just threw it forward to prevent points at all.

It was not looking good for the Eagles with a pair of incompletions before AJ Brown made a huge 25-yard catch and broken tackle to move the chains. When they hit 3rd and 10 later in the drive, they again turned to Brown who did it a second time for 23 yards. On a second-and-goal, the Eagles let the clock run to the two minute warning. On 4th-and-goal, Hurts slung the ball to the outside to DeVonta Smith at the goal line for a touchdown to put the team ahead. Smith could not come down with the two-point conversion.

The Rams, who burned two timeouts in the third quarter, were left trailing with 1:48 left in the game. Jakorian Bennett was targeted play after play and got away with a PI after allowing 21 yards on two previous passes. Then he gave up 8 yards to put the Rams in field goal range with 33 seconds left. The Eagles took a timeout to allow the Rams a few extra plays for some reason, setting up a 44-yard attempt with three seconds remaining.

In near miracle, Jordan Davis ran over the line of the Rams and blocked another field goal and picked up the ball, running it back for a touchdown of his own.

The Eagles remain undefeated by the skin of their teeth and will be heading down to Tampa Bay next weekend.

Offensive MVP: Fred Johnson

I can’t not give Johnson his flowers. It was night and day for the offense out there when Matt Pryor was in vs one of the two Johnsons. In this game, though, Johnson’s arrival on the offensive line spelled hope and breathed life into a team that looked like it had no chance of getting into the game.

AJ Brown probably otherwise deserves the title in this game, but I can’t not pick Johnson with the team’s turnaround as soon as he came in.

Defensive MVP: Jordan Davis

Davis had the key stop on fourth down and had his hand right in there on the blocked field goal. Then he came in with his own blocked field goal to save the game and then picked up the ball and ran it back for a touchdown. His second half was one for the books here today and the Eagles have no chance without him being on the field. Overall, he recorded 5 tackles, 1 sack, and the touchdown along with being in on two blocked field goal.

Eagles win! Eagles win! Eagles win!



Game Notes

AJ Brown was outstanding in this game. 109 yards on six catches including two make-or-break plays on the Birds’ go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter.

They did benefit from the special teams getting two blocks, but it’s pretty wild that a defense beat up for 26 points then didn’t allow a score in the final 29 minutes of the game.

Dallas Goedert was a bit of a surprise in this one. Maybe he’s not all the way back, but they hit him for a 33-yard touchdown and that was it – he received just one other target the entire game, which is not normal for him.

It was a surprise to see Pryor come in as the initial RT backup. He’s not bad, but he’s not Johnson – who filled that role admirably well last season. It just was a bit of a shock that they didn’t start with Johnson based off of his play last season with the same group of guys.

Really, the Eagles scored on the drive they had Lane Johnson, and then again once Fred Johnson was in at right tackle. Perhaps one man can have that big an impact.

Jalen Carter taking ANOTHER incredibly stupid penalty as he showboated against special teams guys for a blocked punt pushed the Eagles back to their own 9-yard line as they attempted to re-take the lead. There needs to be a major conversation with him about behaving in a manner respectable enough that the team isn’t losing yardage each week from his antics between plays.

Saquon Barkley did not have a great day with a major drop late in the fourth quarter and just 47 yards on 16 carries. He did enough to keep the defense honest, but it wasn’t his day as the Rams focused on stopping him.

Jakorian Bennett’s only positive play on that final drive was that his helmet was in the way of the ball getting to Nacua. Otherwise, he was responsible for allowing 30/44 yards the Rams had on that play and got away with an uncalled PI. It made it very clear why he isn’t playing.

Adoree’ Jackson was actually not really heard from in this game, which is good for a CB2 as he wasn’t getting burned play after play like his replacement did late in the game.

Sydney Brown remains a frustrating player, landing a “hard” hit where he failed to bring the runner down before they ran by him for a first down and again taking a penalty on special teams. For a player that should be considered a “veteran” at this point, he still plays like he’s a rookie and doesn’t appear to have upped his game since then.

Injury Notes

Toward the end of the first quarter, Lane Johnson exited the game and was replaced by Matt Pryor at right tackle.

Darius Cooper was ruled out in the third quarter.

Adoree’ Jackson left the game in the fourth quarter. Jakorian Bennett, unfortunately, came in in his place.

Los Angeles Rams @ Philadelphia Eagles – September 21, 2025