Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Escape New Orleans With Win Over Saints

The Eagles threw away last week’s win and took a loss to the lowly Falcons. They followed that up with a short week to play the high-flying Saints.

Well, part of the team showed up.

The defense was STOUT and if you liked offense, it wasn’t the game for you.

Through three quarters, the Eagles defense had allowed a total of 98 yards of offense to a Saints squad that had put up 50 points a game coming into this one. The problem was 54 of those yards came on the first drive that game the Saints a field goal to start the game.

The front was impressive, the linebackers cleaned up. Really, the only issue to take through three was with Quinyon Mitchell, who made another incredible pass break up but the real evolution fans are looking for is to see him come up with that pick as the defense forced no turnover.

On the offensive end, the Eagles put up 284 yards of offense, but managed no points.

Following a 66-yard drive, Hurts tried to force it to DeVonta Smith (the only receiver blanketed on the play) and threw an interception in the end zone. On the next drive, Hurts backed into a sack and fumbled the ball away following a 36-yard drive. On a 78-yard drive at the end of the half, the Eagles opted not to kick a field goal and failed to convert a Brotherly Shove variant that went to Barkley off the edge. A turnover on downs and blocked punt ended the final two offensive drives through three. It send the Eagles in the fourth quarter trailing 3-0.

Finally, on the first drive of the fourth quarter, it was Saquon Barkley who got the Eagles on the board by breaking off a 65-yard touchdown run to put up 7.

The Saints responded with a 50-yard drive of their own for a second field goal off of a catch made off of Zack Baun’s helmet. It gave the Saints a field goal to put them down just 1 (7-6).

Unfortunately, the moron Sirianni decided a 61-yard attempt was the best time to go for a field goal after not doing so in the red zone before the half. Naturally, it was a miss that set the Saints up on a short field for them to take the lead.

Following the Saints cheating to knock Slay out of the game, Ringo blew coverage on his first play and CJGJ blew coverage after that to allow two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles offense had 1:57 to drive 69 yards to try and win the game but without Brown or Smith. The Saints gifted the Eagles with a penalty, but with time ticking down Hurts decided to hold the ball for far longer than anyone else in the world would in order to take the sack and lose six yards (while burning a timeout). It was Dallas Goedert who stepped up with a 61-yard reception as they moved the ball down the field with 55 yards after the catch.

Saquon then punched in the touchdown and 2-point conversions on runs up the gut.

With the Saints having under a minute left, Brandon Graham got in Carr’s face and forced an errant throw. Reed Blankenship came up and dove to secure the team’s first turnover (interception) that locked up the win for the Eagles as they head into next week 2-1.

Ultimately, the offense played about as sloppy of a game as they possibly could have but the defense kept them in the game and the talent on offense won out in the fourth quarter.

Offensive MVP: Dallas Goedert

In a game where the receivers were not heavily utilized beyond Smith, who went down with an injury, Goedert was the MVP. He didn’t get a touchdown, but he setup so many drives with his 170 receiving yards. His 61-yard reception setup the comeback drive for the second touchdown that Saquon Barkley punched in for a TD and a 2-point conversion.

Defensive MVP: Jalen Carter

The defensive line has been coming under pressure for the past two weeks but Carter really stepped up this week. It was the first week of the year he wasn’t hit for a stupid penalty and he lead all DL with four tackles in this one while adding two tackled for loss, a QB hit and knocking down two pass attempts. If he plays like this moving forward, he was certainly worth the first-round pick the Eagles used on him.

Game Notes

The replacements were great on the offensive line. Fred Johnson and Steen really did not miss a beat coming in to the first-team offensive line.

The defensive front was held several times with no call, but they were far more effective this week than in either of the past two weeks. They had started in a five-man, but they remained effective even when they dropped back to four.

Jalen Hurts was still too slow to make reads in this one, frequently missing or throwing to guys too late. Nice catches and poor coverage made many completions, but the team left so many yards on the field with guys like Smith and Barkley having to fully stop and dive backwards to make the catches leaving no ability for YAC.

Nakobe Dean was far more solid in this game. We didn’t see many “splash” plays from him, but he made the plays hat went his way.

No matter what his stats say, you can’t excuse Hurts coming out once again with poor reads but particularly forcing a ball that was intercepted on the second drive and then fumbling the ball away on the third. It’s inexcusable and is something that’d get a rookie benched let alone a supposed MVP candidate.

I have to blame the Smith concussion on Hurts. Hurts came out on that drive only targeting Smith and not looking elsewhere. He passed up an easy touchdown to Goedert and then just focused on Smith for the following two plays to the point that the Saints defense had three guys around Smith and the ball still went his way. It was a great catch by Smith, but he shouldn’t have needed to take those hits – if the defense knows that the ball is only going there, other guys are open and won’t be taking such big hits.

Both sides of the ball actually looked really good outside of poor decision making by the QB and head coach that left the ends of drive without points and with turnovers instead. If that could be remedied, games like today should be blowout wins for the Eagles against other opponents.

Baun once again led in tackles (13) in this one. He’s clearly the top backer on this team despite some glaring issues if the team needs to drop him into coverage.

Barkley didn’t have the carries in this game and wasn’t as effective throughout the game as he has been, but he had 147 rush yards and both touchdowns along with 9 yards receiving to help the Eagles offense along.

Injury Notes

Right guard Mechi Becton left in the first half with a finger injury and was replaced by Tyler Steen.

Lane Johnson was throwing up a lot and left in the second quarter. He was ruled out with a concussion and replaced by Fred Johnson.

Britian Covey left with a shoulder injury and was replaced (as returner) by Cooper DeJean in the second quarter and Parris Campbell filled in at receiver.

DeVonta Smith got wailed in the fourth quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. He was in fact concussed.

Darius Slay left following the personal foul on what was called a first-down, despite an apparent hold, after the Saints OL pushed him into the bench well off the sidelines. Kelee Ringo replaced him.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints – September 22, 2024