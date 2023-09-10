Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Squeak By Patriots To Begin 2023 Season

The Eagles enter a new season with Super Bowl aspirations but this season started in rainy, wet conditions.
The Birds offense managed to march down the field on the opening drive, but stalled out and settled for a field goal on fourth and goal.
The defense, for their part, started a bit slow but picked up in a big way with a pick-six and a fumble recovery in the first quarter.
Then they stopped. The offense might as well have been a JV squad and they made no effort for chunk gains. The defense allowed as many five-yard gains as the Patriots wanted. So the half came with a slim 16-14 lead.
The offense only clicked well enough for field goals in the second half but the defense allowed just one score, thanks in large part to Rhamondre Stevenson not dragging his second foot on the Patriots’ last offensive play. It was a play that was a catch had he done that and would have setup the Patriots with four chances to win the game from the 10-yard line.
In the end, the Eagles took on a Patriots team that went just 8-9 last season and were lucky to escape with a win by the skin of their teeth.
Jalen Hurts had a game that was probably worse than any he played last season. The defense had too many missed tackles. There’s a lot for this team to work on before they play Thursday night.
The offense was largely a snooze fest in this one. Most runs were mediocre at best. Hurts threw for fewer than 200 yards and the offense frequently stalled. It was Smith than kept the chains moving most of the time. He registered seven catches for 47 yards in this one, which may not be a lot on it’s own but it also included a great catch for the only touchdown the offense was able to manage.
The secondary was hyped up all offseason, but Mac Jones put up 300 yards on them. Only Darius Slay and Blankenship had multiple pass breakups (Blankenship had 2). He also had his hands full with his teammate’s blown coverage and their missed tackles. That left him with 11 tackles (most in the game), including nine solo.
