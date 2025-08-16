Eagles
Eagles Rookie Andrew Mukuba Pick 6 vs Browns & fans react
Philadelphia: During the NFL preseason, you get those welcome-to-the-NFL moments & that is what we saw on Saturday afternoon as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Cleveland Browns in the second preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. With the Eagles down 6-0 to start the 2nd quarter, Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba from Texas would make an impact with a 75-yard Pick 6 off Brown QB Dillon Gabriel to get the Eagles on the board
Andrew Mukuba PICK-6!
The @Eagles second-round pick takes Dillon Gabriel's pass to the house.
— NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025
Eagles fans would react to the pick 6
MUKUBA LFG
— Kei (@RealMamaEagle) August 16, 2025
MUKUBA 😤 HOOK EM GO BIRDS
— mark (@mdc2363) August 16, 2025
Mukuba just took a huge leap in the safety battle for the Eagles with that Pick 6
— Joe Pepe (@jpep20) August 16, 2025
Yeah ROOK!!!
— 👨🏼🦲Jeff✌🏼☝🏼🖐🏼 (@Philly_Bul215) August 16, 2025
Pick 6 for the rook!! Mukuba to the house! #FlyEaglesFly
— Joey Bankert (@skycaptain25) August 16, 2025
Andrew MF Mukuba…a playmaker
— tom stakes (@tomstakes) August 16, 2025
DREW MUKUBA PICK 6 WOW
— NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) August 16, 2025
DREWWWWWWWWW PICK 6 baby
— AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) August 16, 2025
PICK SIX MUKUBA‼️ pic.twitter.com/m9XeKT8r4o https://t.co/ZOzUPsplgB
— Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) August 16, 2025
PICK 6 MUKUBA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3klEvzQ1tE
— Laz🇱🇷🦅 (@Lazerus) August 16, 2025
ANDREW MUKUBA PICK 6
HE IS A BALLER
HOWIE DRAFTED A GEM pic.twitter.com/zNmRbahyIa
— Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) August 16, 2025
View from stands at Lincoln Financial Field
Andrew Mukuba Pick 6! #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/ePrbq4gZ23
— Brendan Petrilli (@brendanpetrilli) August 16, 2025
Andrew Mukuba pick 6!!! 🦅
— Donovan Vogel (@Donnie_BROgel) August 16, 2025
HOLY SHIT! ANDREW MUKUBA PICK 6
— SaquonFor6 (@Saquon_For_6) August 16, 2025
PICK 6!!!! DREW MUKUBA!!!
The #Eagles safety read the ball by Dillon Gabriel all the way. Gabriel has been good but Mukuba was better on that play.
Drew Mukuba will start for the Eagles at safety this year.#FlyEaglesFly
— Jonah Casel (@JonahCasel) August 16, 2025