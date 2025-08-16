Eagles Rookie Andrew Mukuba Pick 6 vs Browns & fans react

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: During the NFL preseason, you get those welcome-to-the-NFL moments & that is what we saw on Saturday afternoon as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Cleveland Browns in the second preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia. With the Eagles down 6-0 to start the 2nd quarter, Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba from Texas would make an impact with a 75-yard Pick 6 off Brown QB Dillon Gabriel to get the Eagles on the board

Andrew Mukuba PICK-6! The @Eagles second-round pick takes Dillon Gabriel's pass to the house. Watch on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/n5jsRGN4Bw — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

Eagles fans would react to the pick 6

MUKUBA LFG — Kei (@RealMamaEagle) August 16, 2025

MUKUBA 😤 HOOK EM GO BIRDS — mark (@mdc2363) August 16, 2025

Mukuba just took a huge leap in the safety battle for the Eagles with that Pick 6 — Joe Pepe (@jpep20) August 16, 2025

Pick 6 for the rook!! Mukuba to the house! #FlyEaglesFly — Joey Bankert (@skycaptain25) August 16, 2025

Andrew MF Mukuba…a playmaker — tom stakes (@tomstakes) August 16, 2025

DREW MUKUBA PICK 6 WOW — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) August 16, 2025

DREWWWWWWWWW PICK 6 baby — AJ Torres (@ajtorres1230) August 16, 2025

Andrew MF Mukuba…a playmaker — tom stakes (@tomstakes) August 16, 2025

ANDREW MUKUBA PICK 6 HE IS A BALLER HOWIE DRAFTED A GEM pic.twitter.com/zNmRbahyIa — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) August 16, 2025

View from stands at Lincoln Financial Field

Andrew Mukuba pick 6!!! 🦅 — Donovan Vogel (@Donnie_BROgel) August 16, 2025

HOLY SHIT! ANDREW MUKUBA PICK 6 — SaquonFor6 (@Saquon_For_6) August 16, 2025