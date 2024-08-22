Eagles

Eagles Trade: Jahan Dotson Acquired By Philadelphia

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Trade: Jahan Dotson Acquired By Philadelphia Paul Rutherford, USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman is not resting on his laurels.

On Thursday, the team made another splash move to make their offense even more dynamic, adding Jahan Dotson, the WR2 for the Commanders, to their roster.

The Eagles give up a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the upcoming draft and will recover a fifth-round pick.

Dotson was a 1,000-yard receiver at Penn State and a first-round pick of the Commanders but Washington’s new coach has a bit of a Chip Kelly mindset of wanting “his guys” and that left the door open for Howie Roseman to swoop in and get what he thinks is a deal.

The Eagles will now have team control of Dotson for three seasons without an extension and his stats (1041 yards over two season) show the ability to put up the numbers the Eagles would want out of a WR3.

Of course, the hope is he looks better than that, however, having a real QB throw to him for the first time in his NFL career in an offense that has an offensive line that can block well. Previously, the only star player on offense with him was another receiver. With two other star receivers on this roster, Dotson would figure to get even more favorable match-ups with strong play from his teammates around/supporting him.

One overlooked thing with the relative lack of yardage when it comes to Dotson is how much he moves the chains. He’s had 84 receptions over two years and 53 have been for first downs with 11 for touchdowns. That’s 63% of his catches moving the chains.

He’ll be behind the eight ball learning the new offense, but he certainly figures to be an impact player that will play more later on in the season.

With Howie having to trade a pair of late picks in this deal, look for him to see if he can recoup one or both of those by trading a few guys on their roster bubble to teams that want to ensure they are not bumped by someone else in the waiver order.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Roster: 53-Man Roster Projection After Two Preseason Games

Eagles Roster: 53-Man Roster Projection After Two Preseason Games

Author image Paul Bowman  •  26min
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: C.J. Uzomah Out, Jason Poe Back In
Eagles Roster Moves: C.J. Uzomah Out, Jason Poe Back In
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 21 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Could Britain Covey Be In Line For A Contract Extension?
Eagles Roster: Could Britain Covey Be In Line For A Contract Extension?
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 18 2024
Eagles
Eagles Breakout Candidate: Ben VanSumeren
Eagles Breakout Candidate: Ben VanSumeren
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 17 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game
Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 16 2024
Eagles
Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 15 2024
Eagles
NBC Sports Sets Announcers for Packers vs. Eagles Showdown in Brazil
NBC Sports Sets Announcers for Packers vs. Eagles Showdown in Brazil
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 15 2024
Go to top button