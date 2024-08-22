Eagles Trade: Jahan Dotson Acquired By Philadelphia

Howie Roseman is not resting on his laurels.

On Thursday, the team made another splash move to make their offense even more dynamic, adding Jahan Dotson, the WR2 for the Commanders, to their roster.

We have agreed to terms on a trade with Washington Commanders for WR Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-rounds picks from the 2025 draft. pic.twitter.com/slf7qTD0An — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 22, 2024

The Eagles give up a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the upcoming draft and will recover a fifth-round pick.

Dotson was a 1,000-yard receiver at Penn State and a first-round pick of the Commanders but Washington’s new coach has a bit of a Chip Kelly mindset of wanting “his guys” and that left the door open for Howie Roseman to swoop in and get what he thinks is a deal.

The Eagles will now have team control of Dotson for three seasons without an extension and his stats (1041 yards over two season) show the ability to put up the numbers the Eagles would want out of a WR3.

Of course, the hope is he looks better than that, however, having a real QB throw to him for the first time in his NFL career in an offense that has an offensive line that can block well. Previously, the only star player on offense with him was another receiver. With two other star receivers on this roster, Dotson would figure to get even more favorable match-ups with strong play from his teammates around/supporting him.

One overlooked thing with the relative lack of yardage when it comes to Dotson is how much he moves the chains. He’s had 84 receptions over two years and 53 have been for first downs with 11 for touchdowns. That’s 63% of his catches moving the chains.

He’ll be behind the eight ball learning the new offense, but he certainly figures to be an impact player that will play more later on in the season.

With Howie having to trade a pair of late picks in this deal, look for him to see if he can recoup one or both of those by trading a few guys on their roster bubble to teams that want to ensure they are not bumped by someone else in the waiver order.