Eric Dixon & Tyler Perkins leads Villanova to win over Seton Hall to start Big East Play

Radnor PA: There is a certain feel when college basketball heads into conference play and that is what we saw on Tuesday night as the Villanova Wildcats took on Seton Hall Pirates from Finneran Pavilion on the campus of Villanova University. Villanova came into the game off a win over FDU while Seton Hall made their way to the Main Line off a loss to instate rival Rutgers,

Eric Dixon gets the scoring started for the Wildcats & Seton Hall answers with 8 straight points for an 8-2 lead & Dixon with all 7 points for the Wildcats & heading to the 1st timeout down 10-7. Both teams would try to get things figured out & Wildcats would take a 15-13 lead with 11:28 left. during the first half, there were some what I would say phantom foul calls made by the officials, and the crowd at Finneran Pavilion was not having it.

The Play of the 1st half was a sequence where multiple players went to the floor and Villanova ended up with the ball and went to Jhamir Brickus for the layup and got the lead up to 10 at 36-26

The Pirates would attempt to cut the lead before the half but the defense by the Wildcats kept it going & the Villanova would take a37-29 lead into halftime, going into the second half, what could Seton Hall do to get back into the game & they would cut the lead with banging a 3 pointer which got it to 37-32 & then Villanova responded with 3 from Jordan Longino. The Pirates got it down to 5 at 43-38 with 15:31 left.

A very cool thing that happens in the second half of games at Finneran Pavilion is everyone in the building gets free Federal Mini Dignuts if the opponent misses 2 foul shots & we did see it happen

The Wildcats would get the lead as high as 16 at 67-51, and at this point of the game, Seton Hall would just run out of time to make any type of comeback as the Villanova Wildcats got Big East Play started with 79-67. It was one of those types of physical games that you see as conference play begins and there is more on the line. Eric Dixon would have an ok type of game with 25 points & picking up the scoring for the Wildcats was Tyler Perkins with 17.

With this win, Villanova will now head on the road for the next 2 Big East games starting on Saturday at Creighton while Seton Hall will attempt to bounce back from loss and battle Georgetown on Sunday.