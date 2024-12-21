Flyers
Flyers vs. Blue Jackets: Holiday Spirit
The holidays may be right around the corner, but it’s hardly been a happy and joyous holiday for the Flyers. A 2-5-1 record in December has deflated some of the positive vibes that were present from a solid November.
They get a chance to get back into the win column in their final game on home ice in 2024, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|33
|16
|21
|37
|Kirill Marchenko
|33
|11
|22
|33
|Matvei Michkov
|31
|11
|16
|27
|Zach Werenski
|33
|11
|21
|32
|Travis Sanheim
|33
|6
|14
|20
|Sean Monahan
|33
|11
|17
|28
|Owen Tippett
|33
|10
|8
|18
|Cole Sillinger
|32
|6
|14
|20
|Sean Couturier
|32
|6
|11
|17
|Kent Johnson
|19
|9
|9
|18
Joel Farabee has just two assists in his last five games, and has just one goal since Nov. 9. Farabee has generated chances over the last several games, but has struggled to finish. He had an assist against Columbus on Dec. 10.
Kirill Marchenko enters Saturday’s game on a four-game points streak. He has back-to-back multi-point games and has five assists in his last three games.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 18 saves on 23 shots in a loss to Detroit in his last start on Wednesday. Ersson has lost three of his four starts since returning from injury.
Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start for Columbus. Merzlikins made 40 saves on 42 shots in a win against the Devils on Thursday in his last start. Merzlikins has just two wins in his last six starts.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Deslauriers (injury), Ivan Fedotov (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)
Blue Jackets Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov (injury), Justin Danforth (injury), Dante Fabbro (injury), Kevin Labanc (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: Cam York comes back into the lineup. Emil Andrae was sent down on Friday.
- Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets did not have a morning skate. No changes are expected to their lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16.1% – 26th), Blue Jackets (18.9% – 21st)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.0% – 14th), Blue Jackets (72.7% – 27th)
- Recent History vs. Blue Jackets
- Dec. 10, 2024 – Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 3 (at CBJ)
- Team Leaders vs. Blue Jackets
- Matvei Michkov – 1 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P
- Travis Konecny – 27 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P
- Joel Farabee – 16 GP, 3 G, 10 A, 13 P
- Sam Ersson – 4 GP, 2-1-1, 3.19 GAA, .871 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network