Flyers vs. Blue Jackets: Holiday Spirit

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The holidays may be right around the corner, but it’s hardly been a happy and joyous holiday for the Flyers. A 2-5-1 record in December has deflated some of the positive vibes that were present from a solid November.

They get a chance to get back into the win column in their final game on home ice in 2024, taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Columbus Blue Jackets GP G A P Travis Konecny 33 16 21 37 Kirill Marchenko 33 11 22 33 Matvei Michkov 31 11 16 27 Zach Werenski 33 11 21 32 Travis Sanheim 33 6 14 20 Sean Monahan 33 11 17 28 Owen Tippett 33 10 8 18 Cole Sillinger 32 6 14 20 Sean Couturier 32 6 11 17 Kent Johnson 19 9 9 18

Joel Farabee has just two assists in his last five games, and has just one goal since Nov. 9. Farabee has generated chances over the last several games, but has struggled to finish. He had an assist against Columbus on Dec. 10.

Kirill Marchenko enters Saturday’s game on a four-game points streak. He has back-to-back multi-point games and has five assists in his last three games.

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson made 18 saves on 23 shots in a loss to Detroit in his last start on Wednesday. Ersson has lost three of his four starts since returning from injury.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start for Columbus. Merzlikins made 40 saves on 42 shots in a win against the Devils on Thursday in his last start. Merzlikins has just two wins in his last six starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Nick Deslauriers (injury), Ivan Fedotov (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Blue Jackets Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov (injury), Justin Danforth (injury), Dante Fabbro (injury), Kevin Labanc (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Cam York comes back into the lineup. Emil Andrae was sent down on Friday.

comes back into the lineup. was sent down on Friday. Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets did not have a morning skate. No changes are expected to their lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.1% – 26th), Blue Jackets (18.9% – 21st)

Flyers (16.1% – 26th), Blue Jackets (18.9% – 21st) Penalty Kill: Flyers (80.0% – 14th), Blue Jackets (72.7% – 27th)

Flyers (80.0% – 14th), Blue Jackets (72.7% – 27th) Recent History vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 10, 2024 – Flyers 5, Blue Jackets 3 (at CBJ)

Team Leaders vs. Blue Jackets Matvei Michkov – 1 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P Travis Konecny – 27 GP, 17 G, 15 A, 32 P Joel Farabee – 16 GP, 3 G, 10 A, 13 P Sam Ersson – 4 GP, 2-1-1, 3.19 GAA, .871 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch