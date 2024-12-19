Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Royal Rumble

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers return from another extended break was more of a struggle than a relief. Mistakes were a common theme in a loss in Detroit on Wednesday, as the Flyers fell to 2-4-1 so far in the month of December.

One of their bigger tests in the month awaits them on Thursday night as they return home. The Los Angeles Kings have won seven of their last nine games with a 7-1-1 record in that time, climbing into the Top 10 in the league standings.

Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Los Angeles Kings GP G A P Travis Konecny 32 16 21 37 Anze Kopitar 31 8 27 35 Matvei Michkov 30 11 16 27 Adrian Kempe 31 16 15 31 Travis Sanheim 32 6 14 20 Alex Laferriere 31 12 10 22 Owen Tippett 32 10 7 17 Kevin Fiala 30 10 8 18 Sean Couturier 31 6 11 17 Trevor Moore 28 6 12 18

Travis Konecny scored his 16th goal of the season on Wednesday, as he continues his strong season. Konecny is at 37 points in 32 games, including three goals and seven points in his last six games.

Adrian Kempe has been heating up of late. Kempe has three multi-point games in his last five, scoring four goals and seven points in that time. Kempe has 11 goals in his last 14 games.

Aleksei Kolosov is expected to start for the Flyers. Kolosov got the win in his last start, making 25 saves on 26 shots against Detroit last Thursday. Kolosov has won four of his last six starts.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to start for the Kings. Kuemper took the overtime loss to Pittsburgh in his last start, allowing three goals on 31 shots. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak for Kuemper.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Nick Deslauriers (injury), Ivan Fedotov (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)

Kings Scratches: Drew Doughty (injury), Trevor Lewis (injury), Trevor Moore (injury), Andreas Englund (healthy), Andre Lee (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: There are no changes to the Flyers lineup.

Kings: No changes are expected to the Kings lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.5% – 26th), Kings (15.3% – 29th)

Flyers (16.5% – 26th), Kings (15.3% – 29th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (79.8% – 14th), Kings (81.8% – 10th)

Flyers (79.8% – 14th), Kings (81.8% – 10th) Recent History vs. Kings

Team Leaders vs. Kings Owen Tippett – 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Morgan Frost – 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P Rasmus Ristolainen – 18 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P Sam Ersson – 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .931 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



