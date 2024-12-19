Flyers
Flyers vs. Kings Preview: Royal Rumble
The Flyers return from another extended break was more of a struggle than a relief. Mistakes were a common theme in a loss in Detroit on Wednesday, as the Flyers fell to 2-4-1 so far in the month of December.
One of their bigger tests in the month awaits them on Thursday night as they return home. The Los Angeles Kings have won seven of their last nine games with a 7-1-1 record in that time, climbing into the Top 10 in the league standings.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Los Angeles Kings
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Travis Konecny
|32
|16
|21
|37
|Anze Kopitar
|31
|8
|27
|35
|Matvei Michkov
|30
|11
|16
|27
|Adrian Kempe
|31
|16
|15
|31
|Travis Sanheim
|32
|6
|14
|20
|Alex Laferriere
|31
|12
|10
|22
|Owen Tippett
|32
|10
|7
|17
|Kevin Fiala
|30
|10
|8
|18
|Sean Couturier
|31
|6
|11
|17
|Trevor Moore
|28
|6
|12
|18
Travis Konecny scored his 16th goal of the season on Wednesday, as he continues his strong season. Konecny is at 37 points in 32 games, including three goals and seven points in his last six games.
Adrian Kempe has been heating up of late. Kempe has three multi-point games in his last five, scoring four goals and seven points in that time. Kempe has 11 goals in his last 14 games.
Aleksei Kolosov is expected to start for the Flyers. Kolosov got the win in his last start, making 25 saves on 26 shots against Detroit last Thursday. Kolosov has won four of his last six starts.
Darcy Kuemper is expected to start for the Kings. Kuemper took the overtime loss to Pittsburgh in his last start, allowing three goals on 31 shots. That snapped a personal three-game winning streak for Kuemper.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Deslauriers (injury), Ivan Fedotov (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy), Emil Andrae (healthy)
Kings Scratches: Drew Doughty (injury), Trevor Lewis (injury), Trevor Moore (injury), Andreas Englund (healthy), Andre Lee (healthy)
Lineup Notes
- Flyers: There are no changes to the Flyers lineup.
- Kings: No changes are expected to the Kings lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (16.5% – 26th), Kings (15.3% – 29th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (79.8% – 14th), Kings (81.8% – 10th)
- Recent History vs. Kings
- Dec. 12, 2024 – Flyers 4, Red Wings 1 (at PHI)
- Team Leaders vs. Kings
- Owen Tippett – 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 P
- Morgan Frost – 6 GP, 2 G, 2 A, 4 P
- Rasmus Ristolainen – 18 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P
- Sam Ersson – 1 GP, 1-0-0, 2.01 GAA, .931 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.
Where to Watch
- TV: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network