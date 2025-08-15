Eagles

Former Eagles WR Terrell Owens named host for Celebrity Boxing in Philadelphia

Published15 Aug 2025

Philadelphia: There is something special when you have a fan favotite who played in your city be a host for an event & that is what we are going to see next month in South Philadelphia as Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman would announce that former Philadelphai Eagles WR Terrell Owens will be the Host for the upcoming Celebrity Boxing/X Rumble event that will take place on Saturday Sepetmber 27 from the 2300 Arena, formally known as the ECW Arena

 

The event is being headlined by VHustle (Influencer Heavyweight Champion) vs Mano Howell (U.S. Heavyweight Champion) for the Unified Heavyweight Championship

Some of the other fights that will be on the action-filled card on September 27

Jeff Gant vs Clearance Taylor for the United States Super Middleweight Title. Gant currently holds the Unified United States Super Middleweight & Influencer Super Middleweight Title

Traquan Newson vs Willy Whoopaass for the United States Welterweight Title. Side note, Newson currently holds the United States Welterweight Title
Sherrod Dunlap vs James Gray for the United States Cruiserweight Title
Steve Korpuze vs Gary Olmstead for the XRumble America’s Middleweight Title
Christopher McLean vs Elijah Tadlock
Rogelio Martinez vs Josh Adams
Daniel Alexander vs Anthony Fusco III
Kareem Hampton vs Jaxson K
Raji Phares vs Jahnai LaRose
Norman Tucker vs Brian Mullen Jr.
Duran Wright vs Papa Bedell