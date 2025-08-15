Eagles
Former Eagles WR Terrell Owens named host for Celebrity Boxing in Philadelphia
Philadelphia: There is something special when you have a fan favotite who played in your city be a host for an event & that is what we are going to see next month in South Philadelphia as Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman would announce that former Philadelphai Eagles WR Terrell Owens will be the Host for the upcoming Celebrity Boxing/X Rumble event that will take place on Saturday Sepetmber 27 from the 2300 Arena, formally known as the ECW Arena
View this post on Instagram
The event is being headlined by VHustle (Influencer Heavyweight Champion) vs Mano Howell (U.S. Heavyweight Champion) for the Unified Heavyweight Championship
View this post on Instagram
Some of the other fights that will be on the action-filled card on September 27
Jeff Gant vs Clearance Taylor for the United States Super Middleweight Title. Gant currently holds the Unified United States Super Middleweight & Influencer Super Middleweight Title