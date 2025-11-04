Four Philly Mascots To Appear At Veterans Parade and Festival, Promote VMC

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Four of Philadelphia’s favorite mascots will be making an appearance on Wednesday.

Swoop (Eagles), Franklin (Sixers), Phang (Union), and, of course, the Phillie Phanatic, will make an appearance in support of veterans and the Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC).

They’ll be out in the community with staff and volunteers to support local veterans for a team jersey presentation. That will be on Wednesday, 11/5 at 1PM.

A press release says the mascots will be there, “recognizing four outstanding members of the VMC team who embody the organization’s core values: Empowerment, Opportunity, Wellness, and Community.”

The presentation comes ahead of the Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade & Festival. 2025 will mark the 11th annual occurrence and the parade itself will take place Sunday, November 9, along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The parade will follow from 21st Street to the Art museum, beginning at noon.

The festival and community celebration at Eakins Oval will conclude at 4PM.

The VMC has been a cornerstone of veteran support in the Philadelphia region since 1980, serving more than 6,000 veterans and their families each year through housing assistance, job training, mental health and wellness programs, and reintegration services. With outreach centers throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, the VMC remains one of the largest and most trusted veteran service organizations in the Mid-Atlantic.