Grimes, 76ers Are Reportedly ‘Far Apart’ in Contract Talks. Where Can Negotiations Go From Here?

The nearly three-month standoff between Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers could continue for at least the next few weeks. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Grimes and the Sixers are “very far apart” in contract negotiations.

Charania spoke with Grimes’ agent David Bauman, who gave some details about the negotiations between Grimes and the Sixers. Philadelphia reportedly gave their first “formal, hard offer” to Grimes on Sept. 24. As a result of the contract impasse, Grimes is not expected to be at the Sixers’ media day or start of training camp in Abu Dhabi over the upcoming days.

There are multiple pathways the negotiations between Grimes and the Sixers can take. The two sides can agree to a long-term contract extension that would solidify Grimes as a key piece of the rotation moving forward. The Sixers, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, want to work out a four-year deal with Grimes. However, the stumbling block remains what the money would be. Contrary to reporting about the Sixers’ first “formal” offer to Grimes coming on Sept. 24, both sides communicated throughout the offseason about “dollar values and potential deal frameworks,” according to PHLY Sports’ Kyle Neubeck.

Grimes was acquired by the Sixers at last season’s trade deadline. He quickly stepped into a rotation banged up by a plethora of injuries to key players such as Joel Embiid, Paul George and Jared McCain. In 28 games, Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest. The 25-year old is now attempting to cash in on his stellar play in a Sixers uniform last season.

If the two sides can not agree on a long-term extension, Grimes could accept the Sixers’ one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer. Grimes, a restricted free agent, has until Oct. 1 to decide whether to accept that qualifying offer. Jones’ reporting also mentioned Grimes’ camp is proposing pushing the qualifying offer deadline back to Oct. 8. The Sixers are expected to reject that proposal.

As a restricted free agent, Grimes’ only leverage in negotiations would be to accept the Sixers’ qualifying offer. In that event, he would gain both a no-trade clause and the guaranteed ability to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Accepting the qualifying offer would come with multiple huge risks for Grimes. He is betting on himself to stay healthy and highly productive this coming season. Any injury or lessened role could hurt his value going into free agency next offseason.

On that front, the Sixers have a strong group of talented, young guards competing for minutes. In addition to Tyrese Maxey and McCain, the Sixers selected versatile guard V.J. Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Grimes refusing to play ball with the Sixers in contract negotiations this offseason, combined with any potential missed training camp time, could result in the Sixers prioritizing McCain and Edgecombe for minutes over Grimes. There is a world where Grimes outplays the Sixers’ young duo enough to earn a large share of the minutes. However, it just adds to the reasons why accepting the qualifying offer would be a massive gamble.

There is also a middle ground option between accepting the qualifying offer or negotiating a long-term extension. Jones’ reporting indicates a “one-year balloon payment” is on the table. The Sixers would pay Grimes an amount larger than the $8.7 million qualifying offer, but it would require Grimes waiving the no-trade clause associated with signing the qualifying offer. If the two sides went down this path, the Sixers would have the freedom to potentially use Grimes as an asset at the trade deadline. Grimes would lose full control of his future destination, but he would get paid a higher amount this coming season.

How these negotiations end will ultimately be determined by how much Grimes values having near-total control over his future destination. Is he willing to take more money this coming season at the expense of opening up the possibility of being traded mid-season? Is a potential massive payday next offseason worth signing the Sixers’ qualifying offer and gambling on staying healthy and highly productive this coming season? Grimes has until Oct. 1 to make his decision on whether to sign the qualifying offer. Once that deadline passes, Grimes would remain a restricted free agent only be able to sign a new contract with the Sixers. As these negotiations continue to play out, the rest of the Sixers’ roster will begin preparing for a new season.