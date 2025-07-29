Hall of Famer, Former Phillies Manager Ryne Sandberg Passes Away

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Former Philadelphia Phillies player and manager Ryne Sandberg lost his valiant battle with prostate cancer. Sandberg was 65 years old.

Originally a 20th round pick of the Phillies in the 1978 MLB June Amateur Draft, Sandberg played 13 games with the Phillies during the 1981 season. He had one hit in 1981, his only in a Phillies uniform, and appropriately enough it occurred at Wrigley Field in Chicago. It would be there that Sandberg would become one of the greatest baseball players of a generation.

Sandberg was famously traded, along with shortstop Larry Bowa, to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for shortstop Ivan DeJesus. A fleecing by former Phillies turned Cubs general manager Dallas Greene, DeJesus would play three seasons in Philadelphia. Sandberg would play 15 seasons in the Windy City. And as they say, the rest is history

“Ryno” would go on to be a 10-time National League All-Star selection, a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner, a seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and the 1984 National League Most Valuable Player. Sandberg’s .983 fielding percentage was the major-league record for second baseman at the time of his retirement in 1997.

Moreover, Sandberg became a beloved icon in the city of Chicago. The Cubs retired his No, 23 in August 2005, a few short weeks after his much-deserved induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. The Cubs would also unveil a statue of Sandberg on Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville. An honor only bestowed upon Cubs greats including Billy Williams, Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins, and Ron Santo.

In retirement, Sandberg achieved great success as a teacher of the game. He spent 2007-2010 as a manager in the Cubs farm system with Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. He was awarded the 2010 Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year Award for his success in Des Moines. Sandberg was passed over for the Cubs job in 2011 and in a twist of fate, the Hall of Famer returned to the Phillies organization 30-years after being traded away.

More flowers, an American flag, and a ’23’ grace Ryne Sandberg’s statue tonight. pic.twitter.com/EqAsPBvzOx — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2025

In 2011, Sandberg led the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to their first ever playoff appearance and the International League championship series. He was promoted to the big club in 2012, first serving as the third-base coach and infield instructor before having the unenviable task of taking over for Charlie Manuel in August 2013. Sandberg would post a 119-159 record before resigning as the Phillies skipper on June 26, 2015.

Sandberg announced his battle with prostate cancer in January 2024 and began treatment immediately. It seemed as though he had won his battle against the disease before it was revealed in December 2024 that his cancer had returned and spread to other organs. He fought valiantly until the very end.

Fuck cancer.