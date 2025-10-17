Joel Embiid Cleared to Play vs. Hornets — The Annual is Joel Embiid Health Saga Begins!

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Good news, Sixers fans — or at least, the kind of “good news” that comes with an eye roll and a deep sigh. Joel Embiid has been cleared to play in Friday’s preseason finale against Minnesota, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Yes, you read that right — Embiid is officially, maybe suiting up!

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) has been cleared to make his preseason debut tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me. https://t.co/JkCtM3B8LP — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 17, 2025

After undergoing knee surgery in the spring, Embiid has been “ramping up,” which in Sixers-speak usually translates to a mix of cautious optimism, cryptic medical updates, and Joel trolling reporters with one-liners about “load management.” Haynes reported Thursday that Embiid was on track for opening night, and now it appears he’ll give fans a brief preseason cameo to remind everyone that, when he’s actually on the court, he’s still the most dominant big man in basketball.

Of course, the real story isn’t if he plays Friday — it’s how long until the next “knee soreness” listing hits the injury report. Sixers fans have been down this road before: a dominant Embiid performance followed by the anxious refreshing of the team’s medical updates like they’re stock prices.

So yes, Joel Embiid will be cleared to play on Friday. If he plays there will be highlights, there will be hope, and there will probably be reminders about patience and “the long game.” But if history tells us anything, buckle up — the Sixers’ annual “Is Joel Healthy?” saga is officially underway.