Jovan Lukic Sends the Union to next round of US Open Cup with PK over Indy Eleven

Chester, PA: It is cool when your team gets to take part in an in-season event & that is what we are seeing the Philadelphia Union do as they took on Indy Eleven in the US Open Cup from Subaru Park on Wednesday night. This is the first time since 2018 that the Philadelphia Union will be taking part in the US Open Cup.

The Union comes into the game off a big road win at Montreal

Lineup:

How the game went:

The Union would get the scoring started in the 6th minute with a Goal from Bedoya

There would be a couple of times where the Union had their chances and just could not finish. Cavan Sullivan would have 2 golden scoring chances, they first one was in the 24th minute & the second one was in the 38th minute & then in the 43rd minute.

The Union would lead 1-0 at halftime. Can they keep the pressure on Indy in the second half?

Indy would answer the challenge and score to even things at 1 in the 48th minute from Elvis Amoh, This game would come down the final minutes as both the Union & Indy Eleven would have their chances to score but they were unable to finish.

The game would be tied at the end of 90 minutes, we would head to extended time tied at 1, which would include 2 periods of 15 minutes & if still tied, we would head to penalty kick, the game would head into & the Union would get the win on goal from Jovan Lukic

Survive and advance! ⚡ @PhilaUnion win on penalties against Indy Eleven to grab their first US Open Cup win since 2018 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/SNkztiweqw — Golazo America (@GolazoAmerica) May 8, 2025

Postgame:

Bradley Carnell:

What I asked to Philadelphia Union Coach Bradley Carnell following Penalty Kick win over Indy Eleven in the @opencup #DOOP #USOC2025 #PHIvIND pic.twitter.com/oOZutLF7fH — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 8, 2025

Alejandro Bedoya & Andrew Rick

Following the @PhilaUnion Penalty Kick Win over Indy Eleven in @opencup, I asked Alejandro Bedoya about his Goal & Andrew Rick about Saves in the Penalty Kick#DOOP #USOC2025 #PHIvIND pic.twitter.com/4EYm3gN5Pf — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) May 8, 2025

What is next?

The Philadelphia Union will now return to MLS play when they battle the Columbus Crew on Saturday at Subaru Park