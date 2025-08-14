Key Dates, Things to Know About 76ers’ 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The NBA on Thursday afternoon released its full schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. The Philadelphia 76ers will open up the campaign on the road against the rival Boston Celtics on Oct. 22.

How many back-to-backs do the Sixers have? What is their longest road trip of the season? How many national television games do they have on the schedule? Answers to all of those questions, as well as some other key dates and pieces of information, can be found below:

The Sixers have 15 back-to-backs on their schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. Their first one begins on Oct. 27 with a home matchup against the Orlando Magic followed by a trip down I-95 to face the Washington Wizards. For comparison to prior seasons, the Sixers played 15 back-to-backs in 2024-25 and 11 in the 2023-24 campaign.

Philadelphia has two separate five-game road trips. The first begins on Dec. 26 against the Chicago Bulls and ends on Jan. 3 with a matchup against the New York Knicks. The second is a West Coast road trip spanning from Feb. 2 through Feb. 9.

The Sixers have been a mainstay of the NBA’s national television schedule over the past handful of seasons. However, injuries and poor performance last season have led to the Sixers having fewer nationally-televised games for the 2025-26 slate. Philadelphia will play 14 of their games on national television in this upcoming season.

Assuming Joel Embiid is able to suit up on a consistent basis, there are a handful of noteworthy matchups on the Sixers’ schedule. Philadelphia plays Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets both on Jan. 5 and March 17. The last time these two players faced off against each other was back on January 16, 2024. In that matchup, Embiid led the Sixers to a 126-121 victory while totaling 41 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Another potentially interesting matchup is when the Sixers face off against rising star Victor Wembanyama. Those two matchups are in the latter half of the season on March 3 and April 6.

The 2025-26 regular season will contain the third annual NBA Cup. For the Sixers, their Group Play schedule begins on Oct. 31 against the Celtics. Their other three group cup matchups are on Nov. 14 against the Detroit Pistons, Nov. 25 against the Orlando Magic and Nov. 28 against the Brooklyn Nets. If the Sixers win their group, they will advance to the Knockout Rounds. In the event they do not advance, they will play two games against opponents who have also failed to advance to the Knockout Rounds.