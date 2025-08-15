Little League Issues Statement Against Betting on Youth Baseball

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

As the 2025 Little League Baseball World Series gets underway in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Little League International has released a strong statement condemning any form of betting on its games — or on any youth sports competition.

While the organization acknowledges the growth and complexity of the sports betting industry, it emphasized that gambling has no place in youth athletics. “We feel strongly that there is no place for betting on Little League games or on any youth sports competition,” the statement reads.

The league reiterated its core mission as a trusted environment where children can learn the fundamentals of baseball and important life lessons such as teamwork, integrity, and sportsmanship — all while having fun.

“No one should be exploiting the successes and failures of children playing the game they love for their own personal gain,” the statement continued.

Although sports wagering is legal and regulated in many parts of the United States, no licensed U.S. sportsbook offers betting on Little League games. This aligns with long-standing industry and regulatory standards that prohibit wagering on events involving minors. If parents feel the urge to place a wager, they’ll have to keep it old-school — like whispering bets behind the scoreboard at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

The 2025 Little League World Series runs from August 13 to August 24, bringing together teams from around the world in one of youth sports’ most celebrated annual events. Little League’s firm stance sends a clear message: the focus should remain on the kids, the competition, and the memories made on the field — and bitching about Little League’s USABat standard and the “lack of pop.”