MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hints at a Dumb Rule Change

By
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski Sports Editor

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports

Published1 hour ago on December 03, 2024

USATSI_24506900 (1)

 

Major League Baseball has seen a series of rule changes in the years since Rob Manfred took over as MLB Commissioner. The most notable rule changes include the addition of the designated hitter in the National League, elimination of the infield shift, introduction of the a “ghost runner” in extra innings, and the addition of a pitch clock. While all of the changes are not wildly popular, they’ve certainly introduced some new (much needed in the case of the pitch clock) wrinkles to the old ball game. However, Manfred is apparently pushing the limits of his creativity with his latest rule proposal which is straight from the Savannah Bananas brand of baseball.

The potential rule change: the Golden At-Bat!

Even the Clown Prince of Baseball is rolling over in his grave at this suggestion.

According to MLB Insider Jayson Stark, the rule has gained a “little buzz” at the owners’ meetings. The rule would allow any player, regardless of their place in the lineup, to step in and take an at-bat. It wouldn’t count as a pinch hitter and the “golden batter (?)” would be allowed to assume their spot in the lineup.

Laughing Haha GIFfrom Laughing GIFs

Seriously.

Stark continues, the rule may be tested as early as next year in the minors or even the MLB All-Star Game. Because, ya know, drama or some bullshit like that.

Honestly, this is the dumbest rule change in a major sport floated around in a long time. Manfred’s job should be on the line for even suggesting such as stupid thing.

 

