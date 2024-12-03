MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Hints at a Dumb Rule Change

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Major League Baseball has seen a series of rule changes in the years since Rob Manfred took over as MLB Commissioner. The most notable rule changes include the addition of the designated hitter in the National League, elimination of the infield shift, introduction of the a “ghost runner” in extra innings, and the addition of a pitch clock. While all of the changes are not wildly popular, they’ve certainly introduced some new (much needed in the case of the pitch clock) wrinkles to the old ball game. However, Manfred is apparently pushing the limits of his creativity with his latest rule proposal which is straight from the Savannah Bananas brand of baseball.

The potential rule change: the Golden At-Bat!

And the Golden Batter for the Savannah Bananas tonight is Ryan Howard⭐ What a moment for Party Animals pitcher, Drew Gillespie, to strike out the 3x All-Star, World Series Champ, and NL Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/8fNO9yx1jE — Banana Ball (@BananaBall_) September 22, 2024

Even the Clown Prince of Baseball is rolling over in his grave at this suggestion.

According to MLB Insider Jayson Stark, the rule has gained a “little buzz” at the owners’ meetings. The rule would allow any player, regardless of their place in the lineup, to step in and take an at-bat. It wouldn’t count as a pinch hitter and the “golden batter (?)” would be allowed to assume their spot in the lineup.

Seriously.

Stark continues, the rule may be tested as early as next year in the minors or even the MLB All-Star Game. Because, ya know, drama or some bullshit like that.

Honestly, this is the dumbest rule change in a major sport floated around in a long time. Manfred’s job should be on the line for even suggesting such as stupid thing.