MLB Introducing ABS Challenge System Full-Time in 2026: What Fans Need to Know

Major League Baseball has confirmed that the ABS Challenge System will become a permanent feature beginning in the season. The joint Competition Committee voted unanimously to implement this system after successful trials in the minor leagues, Spring Training, and during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Under the Challenge System, teams will receive two challenges per game to contest ball or strike calls made by the home-plate umpire. So, there’s still a possibility of a freakout like this hapening:

Kyle Schwarber had enough of Angel Hernandez’ calls at the plate tonight pic.twitter.com/kAaIWM1Hvi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 25, 2022

If a game goes into extra innings and a team has used up both challenges, an additional challenge will be granted in the 10th inning—and more in later innings when previous challenges are exhausted. The only players permitted to initiate a challenge are the batter, pitcher or catcher; managers cannot do so. Challenges must be immediate—no assistance from the dugout allowed.

The ABS Challenge System runs on Hawk-Eye technology and is supported by a private 5G network from T-Mobile’s Advanced Network Solutions. When a challenge is made, an animated pitch graphic will be shared in-stadium via the big board and for viewers at home, and the call can be confirmed or overturned. Average review time during Spring Training was around 13.8 seconds, with approximately 4.1 challenges per game.

Brian Kenny and 13-year veteran catcher Alex Avila react to the news that the ABS Challenge System is coming to the Major Leagues in 2026. pic.twitter.com/K74iCdJ7Pn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 23, 2025

Though full ABS (automated calling of every pitch) was also tested, feedback from players and fans favored the challenge format, citing preservation of the human umpire’s role, maintaining pitch framing significance, and better game flow. With nearly three out of four fans in Spring Training reporting positive impressions and over two-thirds wanting full adoption, the stage is set for this new hybrid system in 2026… thank the Lord!

What’s Included in MLB’s ABS Challenge System (Starting 2026)

Two challenges per game per team (with additional challenges granted in extra innings)

Players only (batter, catcher, or pitcher) can initiate a challenge

Instant decision required —no dugout input allowed

Hawk-Eye tracking system provides the ball/strike data

T-Mobile 5G network ensures quick delivery of results

In-stadium graphics display pitch location on the scoreboard

What’s Not Included in the ABS Challenge System