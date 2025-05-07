NCAA Transfer Portal: LB Amare Campbell To Bolster Penn State Linebacking Corps

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Penn State has continued its recruiting, but on Tuesday that didn’t come in the form of a 2026 recruit, but a transfer.

The staff got the news that LB Amare Campbell had picked the Nittany Lions to be his next team.

Amare Campbell has committed to Penn State, per the @APSportsAgency. One of the top linebackers available this spring. https://t.co/GbugDjJ1Kz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 7, 2025

The North Carolina transfer is coming off a strong season in the ACC where he recorded 76 tackles (11.5 for loss) along with six sacks, two defenses passes, and a forced fumble.

Penn State has championship aspirations and this is a huge pickup for the squad as linebacker was one of their weakest positions.

The team has Dom DeLuca and Tomy Rojas penciled in as starters, but the next player on the depth chart may be freshman Lavar Arrington II. The addition of Campbell gives them a third player with experience and could allow Arrington more time to develop (and potentially allow him to redshirt).

Campbell has two years of eligibility remaining.