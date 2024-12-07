Owls take Flight in winning Big 5 Women’s Classic over Villanova

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Radnor PA: There is a certain feel when City bragging rights are up for grabs and that is what we saw on Friday night as the Villanova Wildcats would do battle with the Temple Owls for the Big 5 Championship in the 1st ever Big 5 Women’s Classic from Finneran Pavilion on the campus of Villanova University, Both Temple & Villanova made the finals with wins in their respective pods as the Wildcats took down Penn & Saint Joseph’s while Temple took down Drexel & LaSalle.

Our starting 5⃣ for tonight! pic.twitter.com/WNUIPF86s4 — Temple Women’s Basketball (@templewbb) December 7, 2024

Starting 5 for the Big 5 Championship! pic.twitter.com/KslhxUvqPN — Villanova WBB (@novawbb) December 7, 2024

In the first quarter the Wildcats would jump on the Owls for the early 9-0 lead and then Temple would figure things out as they would cut into the lead and the Wildcats would have a 19-16 lead at the end of 1st quarter & then the Wildcats got the lead up to 6 & the Owls went on a run to only be down 34-30 at halftime. so one of the questions going into the second half is, what could Temple do to change what the Wildcats were doing, The Owls would take the lead at 41-39 with 5:29 left in 3rd quarter & from there the Owls never looked back as they got the lead as high as 16 in the 4th quarter at 72-56 with 3:35 left. Leading toe charge for the Owls was Tiarra East from 3 point range

TIARRA EAST….HEAT CHECK 🔥🔥 BACK-TO-BACK THREEs pic.twitter.com/oRtbdKpPXO — Temple Women’s Basketball (@templewbb) December 7, 2024

The 3-point shooting for the Wildcats would come and haunt them in this game as they were not falling and were not able to get things going down the stretch of the game.

The Celebration would start as Temple would take down the Wildcats to win the 1st ever Women’s Big 5 Classic

Temple upsets Villanova on the Wildcats’ floor, 76-62, in the Big 5 women’s championship game:@phillysport @PhillyInquirer pic.twitter.com/KnZLX0E4UC — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) December 7, 2024

The Mel Greenberg Big 5 Classic MVP Award was named in honor of the legendary women’s college basketball writer & it went to Temple Tiarra East after she scored 26 points.

