We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday the launch of its stand-alone Hollywood Casino app in Pennsylvania. Built on PENN’s proprietary technology platform, Hollywood Casino offers more than 700 iCasino games, a wide variety of daily promotions, and electrifying jackpots.

PENN Entertainment said the Hollywood Casino app is available on Android, iOS, and desktop

PENN plans to launch Hollywood Casino in additional jurisdictions in 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. Hollywood Casino’s brand-new app is available on Android, iOS, and desktop.

Customers in the Keystone State can access Hollywood Casino through either the ESPN BET app or via the new Hollywood Casino app using their same ESPN BET login credentials, allowing for convenient access across PENN’s online betting and casino platforms.

Hollywood Casino features a variety of online slots, table games, and live dealer content, including bespoke live dealer tables and a dedicated “Casino Floor” lobby.

“We’re excited to launch Hollywood Casino as a stand-alone app in Pennsylvania, giving our customers access to their favorite games in a dedicated, casino-first experience,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer at PENN Entertainment.

“With four Hollywood Casino properties in the state, the app leverages our trusted retail brand and creates a seamless connection between our online and retail gaming experiences. We look forward to bringing this enhanced Hollywood Casino experience to more iCasino markets in early 2025, pending regulatory approvals.”

Hollywood Casino is fully integrated with PENN Play

Additionally, Hollywood Casino features original titles from PENN Game Studios, PENN’s in-house casino game development studio, including Legendary Larry and Wuji Mines.

Hollywood Casino is also fully integrated with PENN Play, the company’s omnichannel loyalty program that allows members to earn and redeem rewards, including PENN Cash, exclusive tier benefits and personalized services.

PENN is committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET and Hollywood Casino offer players comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts.

PENN operates in 26 jurisdictions throughout North America. The industry giant has a broadly diversified portfolio of casinos, racetracks, online sports betting, and iCasino offerings.

The company’s other well-recognized brands include L’Auberge and theScore BET Sportsbook and Casino. Of course, PENN Play offers its 31 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences.