Penn State Basketball: Croatian Center Ivan Juric Joining The Nittany Lions

The Nittany Lions basketball team is in a bad spot with a series of departures from the program and just one incoming transfer so far.

This has lead to real concern by fans about the roster, which has just three returning players (only one with significant playing time), three freshmen, and one transfer.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who was invited to NBA G League Elite Camp just the other day, is still weighing his options. How that camp goes may determine if he returns to Penn State for another season or sticks in the NBA draft.

His being out for the moment leaves Penn State without a center.

On Tuesday, they hope they found one in Ivan Juric.

NEWS: Croatian 7-footer Ivan Juric has committed to Penn State, agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. Juric posted 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds in 25 minutes per game at the FIBA U18 Eurobasket last summer, going 7/14 for 3 in 7 games. pic.twitter.com/yaKlKPjTW1 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 6, 2025

Juric is a 7-foot prospect out of Croatia much like Konan Niederhauser first joined Northern Illinois out of Germany as a lesser-known quantity to NCAA coaches.

He should give the Nittany Lions an eighth player to rotate in during games this coming season as he’d enroll as a freshman.