Brian Hartline Emerges as Penn State’s Frontrunner for Head Coach After Saturday

Last Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions had a rare—and telling—opportunity to see a potential next head coach up close and personal. As speculation ramps up around Brian Hartline, the offensive coordinator and wide‑receivers coach at Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State’s brass was reportedly watching the Buckeyes-Nittany Lions clash intently. According to betting outlet BetOnline, Hartline has emerged as the frontrunner for the next Penn State head coach job, with odds listed at +140.

What makes this significant is not simply that Hartline is being considered—but that Penn State appears to be doing more than just “kicking tires.” Viewing the situation as a live audition, Saturday’s game offered a chance to evaluate his presence, vision, and fit for a program that has high expectations and a demanding fan base.

Hartline’s credentials are compelling. As Ohio State’s offensive coordinator he has proven the ability to develop elite wide receivers, recruit at a national level and run a modern offense. His pedigree, combined with his relative youth and upward trajectory, make him a very attractive candidate. But at the same time there are question marks—chief among them his lack of previous head‑coach experience. Critics will note that the jump from coordinator to head coach isn’t guaranteed, and that the full package required to lead a Power Five program isn’t yet proven.

Not everyone agrees with that take. Notably, legendary coach Urban Meyer has publicly advocated for Hartline. When asked whether he might return to college football, Meyer replied he would not—but he was quick to drop a strong endorsement of Hartline:

“I’m a big Brian Hartline fan and always have been … he just needed the experience,” Meyer said. He noted that he hired Hartline as a quality control assistant at Ohio State in 2017 and concluded, “I’m glad he stayed here; he had a chance to leave. He learned from us and learned from Coach Day, so I think he’s ready.”

Meyer went further on Fox’s pre-game show Big Noon Kickoff, ranking the top available head‑coaching jobs in college football: “Florida No. 1, LSU. And Penn State No. 3. I just think it’s a little harder to recruit there now … Can’t just say Western Pa., Philadelphia and New Jersey; that’s kind of where they used to get their players. So, I would go Florida, LSU and Penn State. Very close.”

Penn State brass and boosters hope Saturday was the last time they’re on the end of a beating like that from Ohio State — and that the next time they see Brian Hartline up close, it’s on their own sideline.