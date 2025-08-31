Penn State Cruises Past Nevada 46–11 in Season Opener

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

In a powerful statement to begin their 2025 campaign, the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions overwhelmed the Nevada Wolf Pack with a commanding 46–11 victory at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

Quarterback Drew Allar continued to affirm his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, completing 22 of 26 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, while avoiding turnovers entirely. Leading the rushing attack, Nicholas Singleton punched in two short-yardage touchdowns, and Kaytron Allen also found the end zone on a 12-yard run. Wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Trebor Peña were Allar’s top targets, combining for 163 receiving yards, with Hudson hauling in his lone TD from Allar just before halftime.

As expected, Penn State’s defense set the tone early, forcing three turnovers: a fumble recovered by AJ Harris and an interception by Zane Durant, both leading to early scores. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton was a force in the backfield, tallying two forced fumbles, a sack, and several tackles for loss. Collectively, the defense limited Nevada to 203 total yards, including just 78 yards on the ground.

Kicker Ryan Barker contributed four field goals, helping push the lead to 27–3 by halftime. In the fourth quarter, backup QB Ethan Grunkemeyer led a 94-yard touchdown drive, culminating in his first career score, a six-yard run to make it 46-3.

What’s Next: Next up for the Nittany Lions is a matchup against Florida International on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 12:00 PM from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Scoring Summary

Penn State 46, Nevada 11

1st Quarter

Penn State | Nicholas Singleton 1‑yd run (Ryan Barker kick) | 3:05 | Penn State 7–0

Penn State | Ryan Barker 28‑yd field goal | 1:41 | Penn State 10–0

2nd Quarter

Penn State | Kaytron Allen 12‑yd run (Ryan Barker kick) | 10:02 | Penn State 17–0

Nevada | Joe McFadden 28‑yd field goal | 4:52 | Penn State 17–3

Penn State | Ryan Barker 28‑yd field goal | 2:22 | Penn State 20–3

Penn State | Kyron Hudson 31‑yd pass from Drew Allar (Ryan Barker kick) | 0:23 | Penn State 27–3

3rd Quarter

Penn State | Ryan Barker 32‑yd field goal | 9:23 | Penn State 30–3

Penn State | Nicholas Singleton 1‑yd run (two‑point conversion failed) | 7:15 | Penn State 36–3

Penn State | Ryan Barker 39‑yd field goal | 3:21 | Penn State 39–3

4th Quarter