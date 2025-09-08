Philadelphia 76ers to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of 2001 Eastern Conference Championship Team Throughout the 2025-26 NBA Season

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia 76ers will celebrate the 25th anniversary (yeah, it’s been 25-years!) of their 2001 Eastern Conference Championship team during the 2025–26 NBA season, marking a quarter-century since the squad led by Allen Iverson reached the NBA Finals.

The team plans to honor the historic season with a series of in-game tributes, alumni appearances, and community events. While not officially confirmed, the Sixers are expected to wear their popular throwback jerseys during these anniversary games.

The 2000–01 season remains one of the most memorable in franchise history. Under the leadership of head coach Larry Brown, the team finished with a 56–26 record and advanced to the NBA Finals, where they faced the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Sixers ultimately fell to the Lakers in five games, the team’s resilience and determination left a lasting impact on the city and its fans.

The team will announce more information as the season draws closer.

Anniversary Games

The 76ers have highlighted the following games as “anniversary games.”