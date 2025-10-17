Philadelphia Eagles Look to Regain Their Swagger After Two-Game Slide: “We Can’t Be F—ed With”

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After back-to-back losses that sent fans and pundits questioning the Philadelphia Eagles’ identity, the locker room message this week is simple: bring the swagger back.

It wasn’t just a figure of speech — it was a mindset the team believes it rediscovered during a pivotal week of accountability, focus, and renewed energy. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, speaking to NJ Advance Media, perfectly captured that attitude shift with a quote that’s quickly become the pulse of the team:

“Constant reminder with self-talk, talking with teammates, keeping spirits high at all times — just letting each other know, excuse my French, we can’t be f—ed with,” Dotson said. “(Head coach) Nick (Sirianni) was really harping on that message in the team meeting today. We know what we’re capable of. It’s just about going out there and doing it.”

That confidence didn’t appear out of thin air. It started Monday morning, when Nick Sirianni addressed the team with what players described as a galvanizing message. According to Dotson, the third-year head coach called on his team to return to the basics — the same formula that made them one of the most feared teams in football.

“Nick was addressing the team, really focusing in on the fundamentals of the game, which is protecting the ball, playing with good effort, just kind of getting our swagger back,” Dotson explained. “He hit the nail on the head. That’s what we got to do. We have enough talent in this room to win a lot of games, but if we take care of the ball, get back to creating explosive plays for the offense, we’re going to be a really hard team to beat.”

That message — confidence through fundamentals — has resonated throughout the locker room. The Eagles’ recent skid was as much about execution as emotion. Missed assignments, turnovers, and miscommunication had stripped away the edge that once defined them. Sirianni’s challenge was simple: get back to who they are or as Jordan Mailata stated — “do your f— job.”

“Do your fu**ing job.” Jordan Mailata very upfront with how this #Eagles offense can improve. Mailata saying the biggest takeaway from the Giants loss on film was the team didn’t look focused. pic.twitter.com/oRTVpJpOaM — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) October 15, 2025

The swagger Dotson referenced isn’t about arrogance — it’s about identity. It’s the belief that when the Eagles protect the football, play physical, and stay connected, few teams can match their intensity.

Sirianni’s focus on fundamentals, coupled with the locker room’s emotional reset, seems to have reignited that passion. As the Eagles prepare for a pivotal matchup this weekend against Minnesota, one thing is clear: they haven’t lost their confidence — they just needed to remember who they are.

And if this week’s tone is any indication, the Philadelphia Eagles’ swagger is officially (hopefully?) back.