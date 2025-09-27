Flyers-Bruins Preseason Preview: Finally Home

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For the first time in the preseason, the Flyers will take the ice at Xfinity Mobile Arena and play in front of the home crowd on Saturday against the Boston Bruins. After 10 days of training camp and three preseason games on the road, it will be a welcome experience to have a standard gameday routine that doesn’t involve travel.

The Flyers roster also reflects this, with a combination of veterans and roster hopefuls ready to get into action.

The Flyers roster for Saturday’s game is as follows:

The veteran presence is definitely notable with Matvei Michkov, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Trevor Zegras, Owen Tippett, Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale, Cam York, and Nick Seeler all in the lineup. Sam Ersson will also play in goal for the second time in the preseason.

There will also be a chance for roster hopefuls to get another look. The trio of Jett Luchanko, Alex Bump, and Nikita Grebenkin are all in the lineup again. Helge Grans and Adam Ginning get another game on defense. Rodrigo Abols is back in the lineup for the fourth time this preseason. Carson Bjarnason will be the other goalie on the roster.

The Bruins roster for Saturday’s game is as follows:

Saturday’s game begins at 5 p.m. and will be available to stream on the Flyers website.