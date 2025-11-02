Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames Preview: Closing Out the Homestand

Kevin Durso photo
By
Kevin Durso
Author photo
Kevin Durso Sports Editor

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.

All posts by Kevin Durso
Sports Editor

Published12 seconds ago on November 02, 2025

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Flyers Flames

There’s been a lot of time spent on home ice lately, and it’s been a good thing for the Flyers. Saturday’s 5-2 hiccup against Toronto aside, the Flyers have a 6-2-0 record on home ice this season, including a 3-1-0 record on the current five-game homestand.

That comes to a close on Sunday night, as the Flyers face off against the Calgary Flames.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Flyers-Flames Team Leaders

Flyers-Flames Players to Watch 11-2-2025

Travis Konecny continues to search for his usual form. As one of the leaders on the team, and with the need for more of a shot mentality, the veteran could be the one to lead the charge going forward.

Morgan Frost returns to Philadelphia as one of Calgary’s top point producers. While it’s been a struggle for the Flames this season, Frost has been one of the more consistent players in the lineup with a goal and four points in his last five games.

Flyers-Flames Goalie Matchup 11-2-2025

Aleksei Kolosov is expected to start for the Flyers. Kolosov entered Saturday’s game in relief and stopped all seven shots he faced. This will be his first start of the season.

Dustin Wolf is expected to start for the Flames. Wolf was pulled from Saturday’s game after allowing three goals in the first period. Wolf has losses in nine of his last 10 games.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines 11-2-2025

Flames Lines 11-2-2025

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Sean Couturier may play after sitting out Saturday’s game. No other changes are expected.
  • Flames: Connor Zary and Zayne Parekh will come back into the lineup for Calgary.

Flyers-Flames Game Notes 11-2-2025

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network