Philadelphia Flyers vs. Calgary Flames Preview: Closing Out the Homestand

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There’s been a lot of time spent on home ice lately, and it’s been a good thing for the Flyers. Saturday’s 5-2 hiccup against Toronto aside, the Flyers have a 6-2-0 record on home ice this season, including a 3-1-0 record on the current five-game homestand.

That comes to a close on Sunday night, as the Flyers face off against the Calgary Flames.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Travis Konecny continues to search for his usual form. As one of the leaders on the team, and with the need for more of a shot mentality, the veteran could be the one to lead the charge going forward.

Morgan Frost returns to Philadelphia as one of Calgary’s top point producers. While it’s been a struggle for the Flames this season, Frost has been one of the more consistent players in the lineup with a goal and four points in his last five games.

Aleksei Kolosov is expected to start for the Flyers. Kolosov entered Saturday’s game in relief and stopped all seven shots he faced. This will be his first start of the season.

Dustin Wolf is expected to start for the Flames. Wolf was pulled from Saturday’s game after allowing three goals in the first period. Wolf has losses in nine of his last 10 games.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Sean Couturier may play after sitting out Saturday’s game. No other changes are expected.

may play after sitting out Saturday’s game. No other changes are expected. Flames: Connor Zary and Zayne Parekh will come back into the lineup for Calgary.

Where to Watch