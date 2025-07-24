Former Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Not Guilty in Hockey Canada Trial

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The story of sexual assault allegations against members of the 2018 World Junior Championship Team Canada roster has always been left without a resolution.

From the events that took place on the night of June 18, 2018, to a 2020 statement from the victim, known only as “E.M.” during this trial, to the identification of the five players on the roster facing charges, to the culmination of the current trial, it has been a timeline that has spanned over seven years.

Those five players were Michael McLeod, facing an additional charge, along with Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, and Carter Hart, the former Flyers goalie.

Hart took a leave of absence in January 2024. At the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, when Hart’s contract expired, the Flyers did not extend a qualifying offer to Hart, thus releasing him from the team.

On Thursday, Justice Maria Carroccia delivered her ruling on this trial. Hart and the other four defendants in the case were ruled not guilty, with the Justice noting “I conclude that the Crown cannot meet its onus on any of the counts before me.”

The ruling comes after a lengthy trial period, which started on April 22 and extended to June 13. On April 28, Justice Carroccia declared a mistrial and a new jury was selected. During the proceedings, all five defendants had pleaded not guilty.

On May 16, Justice Carroccia once again dismissed the second jury and determined the case would be adjudicated on her own.

The five players are not suspended by the NHL, but also not eligible to play at this time. The commissioner will decide on the futures, presumably before the start of the 2025-26 season. All players involved in the trial are free agents with the exception of Formenton, whose rights are still retained by the Ottawa Senators.