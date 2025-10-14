Couturier Scores Twice, Flyers Defeat Panthers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After coming so close to their first win of the season on Saturday in Carolina, the Flyers didn’t let one slip away in the home opener. A 2-0 lead became a 2-2 tie late in the third period. Leave it to the captain to take care of business.

Sean Couturier‘s second goal of the game put the Flyers in front for good, as they defeated the Florida Panthers, 5-2, on Monday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Flyers struck for the game’s first goal at 8:54. Tyson Foerster got the puck in the slot after a Florida turnover and fired it past Daniil Tarasov to make it 1-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-5 Flyers.

The Flyers added to the lead at 15:47 of the second period. Couturier got behind the defense and scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0.

Late in the period, the Flyers had a chance to add to the lead again, but Florida cashed in on a shorthanded opportunity. Sam Reinhart finally finished off a rush, getting a loose puck behind the net and tucking it home for his second goal of the season to make it 2-1 with 37.2 seconds left.

Through two periods, shots were 19-18 Florida.

Florida controlled play for most of the third, and finally took advantage on the power play at 10:15. Sam Bennett scored his first of the season, as Dan Vladar was down and out of position, making it a 2-2 game.

Couturier gave the Flyers the lead again with 4:10 remaining in the third, finishing off a brilliant pass from Trevor Zegras for his second goal of the game just after a power play expired.

Bobby Brink and Christian Dvorak each added empty-net goals to seal the win, the first for new head coach Rick Tocchet with the Orange and Black.

Vladar made 24 saves on 26 shots in the win. Tarasov made 17 saves on 20 shots in the loss.

Couturier had four points for the Flyers. Travis Sanheim had two assists. Reinhard had a goal and an assist for Florida.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m.