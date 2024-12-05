Flyers vs. Panthers Preview: The Return Home

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After four days off the ice, the Flyers are finally back to make their return and start the December schedule. Their first game back is an immediate test.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, who already defeated the Flyers in a shootout in November, now come to Wells Fargo Center for a meeting on home ice.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Florida Panthers GP G A P Travis Konecny 25 13 17 30 Sam Reinhart 26 18 16 34 Matvei Michkov 23 9 10 19 Aleksander Barkov 18 6 19 25 Travis Sanheim 25 5 10 15 Sam Bennett 25 13 11 24 Sean Couturier 24 6 8 14 Matthew Tkachuk 21 7 16 23 Bobby Brink 22 4 8 12 Carter Verhaeghe 26 7 13 20

Travis Konecny is fresh off being named to Team Canada for the 4 Nations Tournament and has been on a hot streak since early November. He has points in 12 of the last 13 games, including a current five-game points streak with two goals and seven points.

Matthew Tkachuk has started to heat up of late. Tkachuk is on a four-game points streak with two goals and six assists in that time.

Ivan Fedotov gets the start for the Flyers. Fedotov made 22 saves on 23 shots in his last start, a win over the Rangers last Friday. Fedotov has won four of his last six starts.

Spencer Knight gets the start for the Panthers. Knight’s last start was a rough one, allowing five goals on 16 shots an overtime loss to the Panthers. Since starting the season with three wins in four starts, Knight has just one win over his last five starts.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Sam Ersson (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Erik Johnson (healthy)

Panthers Scratches: Sergei Bobrovsky (healthy), Uvis Balinskis (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.

No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Panthers: There are no changes to Panthers lineup from their last game.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (16.0% – 26th), Panthers (25.3% – 8th)

Flyers (16.0% – 26th), Panthers (25.3% – 8th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (84.9% – 3rd), Panthers (81.1% – 10th)

Flyers (84.9% – 3rd), Panthers (81.1% – 10th) Recent History vs. Panthers Nov. 9, 2024 – Panthers 4, Flyers 3 (F/SO) (at FLA)

Flyers Leaders vs. Panthers Bobby Brink: 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P Travis Konecny: 20 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P Ryan Poehling: 8 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P

Milestone Watch Travis Sanheim needs one point to reach 200 for his career. Scott Laughton needs two goals to reach 100 for his career. Sean Couturier needs three goals to reach 200 for his career.



Where to Watch