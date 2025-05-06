Matvei Michkov Not Among Calder Finalists

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Prior to the disappointment that the Flyers ultimately faced in the draft lottery, there was perhaps some additional disappointment that was more expected. The Calder Trophy finalists were announced, and not only will the Flyers not have their first winner of the award, they won’t have a finalist.

Matvei Michkov was not among the finalists for the Calder Trophy. Lane Hutson, Macklin Celebrini, and Dustin Wolf were the three finalists.

Michkov finished his rookie season as the leader among rookies in goals with 26. He also led all rookies with 46 even-strength points. In total, Michkov had 63 points, second to Hutson’s 66 and tied with Celebrini.

Hutson had six goals and 66 points to help lead Montreal to the playoffs. Celebrini had 25 goals and 63 points for the Sharks, fresh off being selected first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. Wolf nearly helped the Calgary Flames reach the playoffs with a 29-16-8 record, 2.64 GAA, and .910 save percentage in 53 starts in his first season.