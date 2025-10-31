Zegras, Vladar Help Flyers to Another Home Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It’s been quite the first impression for the Flyers newcomers. With nine of the first 12 games on home ice, there’s been plenty of opportunities for the new additions from this offseason to endear themselves to the home crowd.

Thursday was just another strong impression for Trevor Zegras and Dan Vladar.

Vladar made 32 saves on 33 shots, continuing his hot start to the season, and Zegras added another pair of goals and three points in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Predators had the edge in the first period, drawing two penalties and dominating possession. Vladar was sharp once again, making 10 saves in a scoreless first. The Flyers managed just three shots on goal.

The Flyers were at one point getting out-shot, 19-4, during the second period, but were the first team to break through with a goal. At 12:45, Zegras scored his third goal of the season to make it 1-0.

The Flyers added another goal at 15:41. Jamie Drysdale took a feed from Matvei Michkov behind the net and buried it for his first of the season to make it 2-0.

The Predators answered late in the period at 18:03. Matthew Wood finished off his first NHL goal, beating Vladar to cut the lead to one.

Through two periods, shots were 24-11 Nashville.

The Flyers added to the lead seven minutes into the third. On their first power play of the game, it took just three seconds for Zegras to fire home a one-timer for his second goal of the game and fourth of the season to make it 3-1.

Travis Konecny scored an empty-net goal to cap the scoring, his third of the season.

Juuse Saros made 14 saves on 17 shots in the loss for Nashville.

In addition to Zegras’ three-point game, Michkov had two assists. Sean Couturier left the game after the first period and did not return.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Saturday night to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m.