Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders Preview: Home Sweet Home

The Flyers are set to get back on home ice again on Saturday afternoon to start a five-game homestand. A quick trip on the road, resulting in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Thursday, was the lone game between this homestand and a four-game homestand where the Flyers went 3-1-0.

Home has certainly been where the success has been for the Flyers. They have an 0-2-1 record in three road games so far, and look to build on the strong start to the home schedule when they face the New York Islanders.

Game time is 12:30 p.m.

Matvei Michkov has just two points on the season, but has started to get more scoring chances, notably in Thursday’s game. As more opportunities build, the goals and points will start coming soon.

Matthew Schaefer has opened his NHL career with great success. The first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has been on a point-per-game pace through seven games.

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson would be making his first start since Oct. 16, a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets where he stopped 10 of 14 shots.

Ilya Sorokin is expected to start for the Islanders. Sorokin picked up the win in his last start, making 33 saves against the San Jose Sharks. Sorokin has won back-to-back starts after starting the season 0-3-0.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup.

Marshall Warren will make his NHL debut. Maxim Shabanov and Alexander Romanov are both out with injury.

Where to Watch