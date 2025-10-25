Zegras’ Big Game Lifts Flyers Past Islanders

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For seven games, Trevor Zegras was picking up the assists, but that elusive first goal as a Flyer was yet to be found. On Saturday, he continued the assist parade, then added two tallies.

Zegras’ two goals and assist helped force overtime. In the shootout, Zegras and Matvei Michkov had goals as the Flyers secured a 4-3 comeback win over the New York Islanders at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Islanders opened the scoring at 9:51 with a shorthanded goal. After a turnover by Michkov, the Islanders moved the other way on a two-on-one. JG Pageau got the puck to Simon Holmstrom, who went upstairs on Sam Ersson for his second goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 8-4 Flyers.

The Islanders extended the lead at 6:15 of the second. After a turnover behind the net that hit off the official, Marshall Warren set up Anthony Duclair on the doorstep for his second goal of the season. It was Warren’s first NHL point in his NHL debut.

The Flyers got on the board at 10:29. Christian Dvorak was on the receiving end of a great pass from Zegras, and made the move to beat Ilya Sorokin for his second goal of the season.

Through two periods, shots were 17-16 Islanders.

The Flyers tied the game just 1:54 into the third. Dvorak returned the favor, setting up Zegras for his first goal as a Flyer to make it 2-2.

The Islanders took the lead again at 4:21. A point shot by Warren was deflected in by Maxim Tsyplakov for his first of the season to make it 3-2.

On a power play at 7:32, the Flyers tied the game again. Bobby Brink drove to the net and put a shot on goal that left a rebound. Out of a netmouth scramble, Zegras was the last to touch it as the puck drifted across the goal line. Zegras’ second goal of the game made it 3-3.

The game went to overtime and eventually the shootout. Zegras and Holmstrom traded goals in the second round. Michkov scored in the third round and Ersson stopped Duclair to secure the win.

Ersson made 23 saves on 26 shots in the win. Sorokin made 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss.

In addition to Zegras’ three-point game, Dvorak had two points. Warren had two assists in his NHL debut for the Islanders.

The Flyers are back on home ice on Tuesday night to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m.