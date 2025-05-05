It’s Lottery Night: All of the Possible Outcomes for the Flyers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

You could make the argument that the most important day of the Flyers offseason is Monday.

In addition to still needing to find a new head coach, the Flyers have seven picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft. Their own first-round pick will fall in the Top 6 of the draft, and the placement of that pick will be decided at the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night.

The Flyers have the fourth-best odds in the lottery, leaving them with multiple possibilities for where they will select. Here are the possible outcomes for the Flyers.

1st Overall Pick – 9.5% – the lottery for the first and second overall picks will take place live on ESPN at 7 p.m. The two selections are determined by pulling four lottery balls numbered one through 14. Each team is assigned a certain number of selections based on their odds from a total of 1,000 combinations. The Flyers have a 9.5 percent chance at the first overall pick, meaning they have 95 of these combinations.

2nd Overall Pick – 9.5% – the Flyers have the same odds for the second overall pick, which will also be a drawing.

3rd Overall Pick – 0.3% – there is one outcome of both drawings that would result in the Flyers getting the third overall pick. If Detroit, holding the 12th-best odds, wins the first drawing, they would move to the second overall pick. If the Flyers won the second drawing, they would move to the third overall pick.

4th Overall Pick – 15.4% – the Flyers would select fourth if the two lottery drawings are won by any combination of the Top-3 teams: San Jose, Chicago, or Nashville.

5th Overall PIck – 44.6% – the Flyers would select fifth overall if one team behind them in the lottery order wins either the first or second-overall pick drawing and jumps over them.

6th Overall Pick – 20.8% – the Flyers would select sixth overall if two teams behind them in the lottery order win the drawings and jump over them in the results.

The odds for all teams to move up in the draft by winning one of the two selections is listed below:

The Flyers have made a selection in the Top 6 of the NHL Draft just 11 times in franchise history. They have picked first overall just once, second overall and fifth overall twice, and fourth overall and sixth overall three times. Their most recent pick within the Top 6 was in 2022, when they selected Cutter Gauthier.

The NHL Draft will take place on June 27 and 28.