Flyers Notes: Van Impe, Flyers at Worlds, Tortorella Back to NY?

Sad news from the Flyers organization on Thursday morning. An original Flyer has passed away.

Ed Van Impe, a Flyer for nine seasons starting with the original team in 1967 and winner of two Stanley Cups, died on Tuesday at the age of 84. An announcement was made on Wednesday night and the Flyers released a statement on Thursday morning.

“The Flyers mourn the loss of a leader and original Philadelphia Flyer in Ed Van Impe. He was the second captain in Flyers history, and one of only five defensemen to ever wear the ‘C’ for the Flyers. He served in that role for parts of five seasons before passing it to Bobby Clarke during the 1972-73 season.

“Van Impe came to Philadelphia to join the expansion Flyers in 1967 and spent nine seasons in Orange & Black, which culminated in the franchise’s two Stanley Cup Championships in 1974 and 1975, and a thrilling victory in the Flyers-Red Army game at the Spectrum in January of 1976. Ed was an invaluable leader on the blueline known for his determined play and hard-hitting style that helped the Broad Street Bullies captivate a city and its fans. In total, Van Impe played over 700 games in the NHL, which included 620 games for the Flyers and an additional 57 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“He will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Flyers organization. We offer our deepest condolences to his teammates, who had the privilege to play beside him, and his family and friends who were close to him during this difficult time.”

Van Impe played 620 games with the Flyers, scoring 19 goals and 126 points. He also had 891 penalty minutes in his Flyers career and 1,024 penalty minutes in his NHL career. His other 83 NHL games came with Chicago and Pittsburgh.

His most memorable moment as a Flyer came during the Red Army Game in 1976. Van Impe exited the penalty box and delivered a crushing hit on Valeri Kharlamov. That led to the Soviets leaving the ice momentarily before returning to finish. The Flyers won the game, 4-1.

3 Flyers Going to Worlds for Team Canada

The playing days are not over for three Flyers. At the conclusion of the regular season, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim had indicated they would be playing at World Championships for Team Canada. But a third Flyer will join them.

Team Canada announced the first 15 players on the roster for World Championships on Thursday, and Tyson Foerster will also be part of the team. Foerster closed out the 2024-25 season well, scoring nine goals over the final nine games to reach the 25-goal mark.

Another Flyer will be going to World Championships, giving the team four current representatives. Sam Ersson was named to Sweden’s roster.

Tortorella Back to Rangers?

The Flyers are still in the process of finding their next head coach. But could their former head coach be going back to a familiar destination.

Just days after being dismissed as Pittsburgh head coach, Mike Sullivan appears destined to become the next head coach of the New York Rangers. And there’s reportedly a “strong possibility” that John Tortorella could join him in some capacity.

Sounds like John Tortorella is a strong possibility to re-join the organization as well, @KevinWeekes and I have heard. David Quinn is not expected to follow Sullivan but will be a head coaching candidate, including in Pittsburgh. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 1, 2025

While it remains to be seen if Tortorella would accept an assistant or associate coaching role or move into a management position, he would be reunited with Sullivan. Sullivan was an assistant/associate coach on Tortorella’s staff with the Lightning in 2007-08, the Rangers from 2009-2013, and Vancouver for the 2013-14 season.

After being dismissed from Vancouver following the 2013-14 season, both coaches were away from the bench for a season. Tortorella returned as the head coach of Columbus in the 2015-16 season. Sullivan was an assistant coach in Pittsburgh before taking over mid-season for Mike Johnston on the way to the first of back-to-back Stanley Cups.