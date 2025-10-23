Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: One for the Road

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso Sports Editor

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.

Published56 seconds ago on October 23, 2025

Flyers Senators

The Flyers are fresh off a four-game homestand where they won three games, and it won’t be long before they are home for another extended stay. A five-game homestand starts this weekend and will continue through to November.

But first, the Flyers have a quick stop in Ottawa to face the Senators on Thursday night.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Flyers-Senators Team Leaders 10-23-2025

Flyers-Senators Players to Watch 10-23-2025

Trevor Zegras has yet to score his first goal as a Flyer, but does have a five-game points streak with five assists.

Shane Pinto opened the season with five points in his first two games. Since then, he has cooled slightly, but still has seven goals on the season and three in his last four games.

Flyers-Senators Goalie Matchup

Dan Vladar gets the start for the Flyers. Vladar is making his third straight start after stopping 21 of 23 shots in a win over Seattle on Monday.

Linus Ullmark gets the start for the Senators. Ullmark took the loss in overtime to Edmonton on Tuesday, making 22 saves on 25 shots. Ullmark has lost four of his last five games.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines 10-23-2025

Senators Lines 10-23-2025

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Rodrigo Abols comes back into the lineup. Jett Luchanko comes out. No other changes are being made.
  • Senators: No changes to the Ottawa lineup from last game.

Flyers-Senators Game Notes 10-23-2025

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network