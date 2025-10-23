Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators Preview: One for the Road

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Flyers are fresh off a four-game homestand where they won three games, and it won’t be long before they are home for another extended stay. A five-game homestand starts this weekend and will continue through to November.

But first, the Flyers have a quick stop in Ottawa to face the Senators on Thursday night.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Trevor Zegras has yet to score his first goal as a Flyer, but does have a five-game points streak with five assists.

Shane Pinto opened the season with five points in his first two games. Since then, he has cooled slightly, but still has seven goals on the season and three in his last four games.

Dan Vladar gets the start for the Flyers. Vladar is making his third straight start after stopping 21 of 23 shots in a win over Seattle on Monday.

Linus Ullmark gets the start for the Senators. Ullmark took the loss in overtime to Edmonton on Tuesday, making 22 saves on 25 shots. Ullmark has lost four of his last five games.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols comes back into the lineup. Jett Luchanko comes out. No other changes are being made.

comes back into the lineup. comes out. No other changes are being made. Senators: No changes to the Ottawa lineup from last game.

