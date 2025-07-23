College Decision Best for Martone and Flyers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2024 NHL Draft class didn’t feature many players that were projected NHLers from day one. First overall pick Macklin Celebrini was essentially the lone prospect that was going to draw that level of attention.

But on opening night, the San Jose Sharks weren’t the only team with their top pick debuting. Jett Luchanko was in the lineup for the Flyers, after being selected 13th overall.

It didn’t last long for Luchanko, a four-game experience in the NHL before returning to juniors for the rest of the season. But when the Flyers selected Porter Martone at sixth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, a player who had already been selected to play for Team Canada at World Championships, there was a belief that his NHL debut wasn’t far behind.

But Martone had a decision to make that had not been available in previous years. Previously, CHL players either had to make the NHL roster or return to their junior teams. It presented a challenge for both development and evaluation. By their Draft+1 season, most prospects had graduated from junior hockey levels of competition and were ready for the next step. But most were not anywhere close to NHL ready.

There were multiple options in the works for Martone. This was the first season where CHL players could transfer to the NCAA, but choosing the college path also meant putting any dreams of the NHL on hold for the upcoming season. Part of the memorandum of understanding in the new CBA for the NHL and NHLPA includes the option for one CHL player per year who is under the age of 20 and not eligible for any minor-league play otherwise to be able to play in the AHL. That will take effect ahead of the 2026-27 season.

With the AHL option off the table, Martone was left with three options, make the NHL out of camp, go back to juniors, or go to college.

Martone certainly qualifies in that advanced category. His 37 goals and 98 points in his draft year with Brampton were enough to catch the eye of Team Canada in World Championships. But the Flyers equally want to be careful about Martone, and not have him take the jump to the NHL too early.

While Martone certainly had the motivation to make a bid at an NHL spot in October, the college route always seemed like the best option. Take a step up in competition, hone your skills, and potentially sign with the Flyers once the college season ends.

Martone made his official commitment to Michigan State on Monday, also officially putting an end to any possibilities that he would be on the opening night roster this season.

While it will be disappointing that Martone may not debut just yet, and won’t even be at training camp this season, it is the right decision for both Martone and the Flyers.

The Flyers were certainly going to be tempted by Martone’s skill set. He doesn’t need to prove anything else at the junior level, both to himself or the Flyers. But choosing to give Martone a roster spot, even if he earns it with a strong preseason, could lead to struggles and long offensive droughts as he learns the NHL game.

Martone got a taste for it with Canada. He can potentially do so again with the Flyers at the end of the season.

The perfect fit falls in between the NHL and OHL. Michigan State has always had a strong program. Martone won’t even be the lone Flyers prospect on the roster, joining second-round pick Shane Vansaghi. Another Flyers prospect, Karsen Dorwart, who was signed late last season, also played for Michigan State.

Martone gets a chance to play against competition that is more on his level, but shouldn’t be near as overwhelming. And after one season with Michigan State, it wouldn’t be shocking to find the Flyers calling with contract in hand and ready for their top pick in 2025 to take the next step. Both sides will be better for the short wait that comes with it at the moment.