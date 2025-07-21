Report: Flyers Top Pick Porter Martone Commits to Michigan State

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Since the draft and development camp, the next step in the career path of sixth overall pick Porter Martone was still very up in the air. At 18, he could be sent back to juniors and the OHL for another year if not NHL ready, or make his case at Flyers training camp this September.

But this year is the first a new option is available. CHL players have the choice to transfer to the NCAA and commit to a college. The most notable of that group is Gavin McKenna, who committed to Penn State earlier this month.

It appears Martone has his next destination. The Flyers top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has reportedly committed to Michigan State University, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

For Martone, the decision wasn’t so cut and dry as in McKenna’s case. McKenna is the projected first overall pick for the 2026 NHL Draft, but with a year left until he belongs to an NHL team, he was making the decision between the WHL or NCAA. If Martone were to go the college route, he would not sign an entry-level deal with the Flyers prior to training camp, meaning any chance of him playing in the NHL would wait until after his freshman season.

As development camp neared its end, Martone expressed that it was a discussion he would have with his agent and the Flyers to determine the prospects of making the NHL at 18 or furthering his development. After playing for Team Canada in World Championships alongside the likes of Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, it was reasonable to believe that Martone had graduated from the OHL and was ready for the next step of his development.

Martone had 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games in the OHL this past season.

Martone would join another Flyers draft pick from the 2025 class, Shane Vansaghi. The second-round pick at 48th overall just completed his freshman season. Vansaghi had six goals and 16 points in 37 games.