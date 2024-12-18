Bonk’s Continued Development Rewarded with Another World Juniors Appearance

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Expectations are set high for every first round pick. Players selected in the first round aren’t just expected to eventually make the NHL, but also have a significant impact on their team.

For Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk, a 2023 first-round pick, the expectations continue to get higher. Bonk was named an alternate captain for the powerhouse OHL London Knights ahead of this season, and is coming off of an incredible year, both individually and for his team.

The 19-year-old from Ottawa scored a career high 24 goals and added 43 assists for 67 points in 60 games played. London then capped off the season by not only winning the OHL Championship, and made it all the way to the Memorial Cup Final before losing a heartbreaker to the Saginaw Spirit with 22 seconds remaining in the game.

It wasn’t the first time that season that a devastating finish occurred during Bonk’s 2023-24 season. During World Juniors last year, Bonk was leading the heavy favorite team Canada and had three assists in the five games they played. The issue? They had only played in five games out of a possible seven as they were upset in the quarterfinals against Team Czechia.

The goal was another upset with only 11 seconds remaining, as it had inadvertently bounced off of Bonk’s leg while he was defending the zone, and past his netminder.

Since that crushing moment, Bonk has been on another level and even impressing the Flyers in his second training camp. He was fully aware of any and all speculation from both fans and media while trying to make the team out of camp.

“You don’t really look at what other people are saying,” Bonk said during training camp in September. “Everyone’s gonna have a different opinion of what you should be doing this year, but at the end of the day, you’re at the camp to make the team. That’s gonna be my main objective.”

He was certainly aware of the physical and mental challenges ahead of him, but he knew what his potential may be further down the road.

“The NHL is the hardest league in the world,” Bonk said. “I can’t say I’m confident I should be in that [NHL-level] pairing—maybe I’m not good enough yet, maybe I need development, but I think this camp is to test [me] and for the staff to decide if I’m ready or not.”

Despite not making the team, Bonk already has 21 points, including six goals, in 24 games played thisTeam Canada for the 2025 World Juniors, where he is hoping to have a better ending than last year.

His game continues to grow and thrive in the London Knights system, as he is still known as “Bumper Bonk” on their top power-play unit; a similar nickname fellow defenseman Jamie Drysdale knows a lot about.

The biggest knock on Bonk was his skating, which has been described as “below average” along with his offensive touch. After seeing the incredible jump in his offensive ability including the 24 goals, he certainly has drastically improved in that department from what scouts have once deemed an issue.

As for his speed and skating, he answered that during training camp.

“We work on it during the summer, working out, you get stronger and faster,” Bonk said. “I think it’s just being in your head that you’ve got to move your feet more than in junior. It’s not even I have to work on this, you have the foot speed, you just need to be able to know when to use it and give it your all at all times.”

Flyers head coach John Tortorella also noticed Bonk’s overall speed as well during training camp.

“We’re trying to work with him — to play faster,” Tortorella said. “I think when you become a really good junior, and you’re in the juniors, the game is easy for you. And he plays a ton of minutes there, so you almost pace yourself a little bit.

“My biggest thing with him is I want to see him close people out quicker — I just want to see the overall intensity and speed of his game grow. But I think he has a tremendous future, but there is some work to be done there. And with a 19-year-old defenseman, it’s expected.”

With those words of encouragement, Bonk has his eyes set on a roster spot and can realistically make it within the next two years. It will be up to him on how much confidence management has in him, but as long as he plays like he did last year, he will be here in no time.