Flyers Trade Ryan Ellis’ Contract to Sharks for Two Players

Just one day before final rosters are due for the 2025-26 season, the Flyers found a way to move one of their largest cap hits.

Ryan Ellis, who is in the seventh year of an eight-year deal with a $6.25 million cap hit, has been traded to the San Jose Sharks, along with a conditional sixth-round pick, for forward Carl Grundstrom and defenseman Artem Guryev.

Ellis, 34, was acquired by the Flyers in July 2021 from the Nashville Predators. In the 2021-22 season, Ellis played in just four games. He has been out of action since, not playing an NHL game since Nov. 13, 2021.

Grundstrom, 27, scored three goals and nine points in 56 games in 2024-25 with the Sharks. The 6-foot, 200-pound winger has played in 292 career NHL games with 43 goals and 33 assists.

Guryev, 22, was a fifth-round pick of the Sharks in 2021. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defenseman spent the 2024-25 season in the ECHL with the Wichita Thunder. He made his AHL debut in 2023-24.

Guryev will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The condition on the draft pick is that the Sharks will receive the earlier of two picks held by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2026 NHL Draft.

By taking the Ellis contract with no retention, the Flyers are now up to $7.24 million in cap space, including $1.8 million for Grundstrom’s contract.