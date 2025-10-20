Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Seattle Kraken Preview: Making Waves

Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso Sports Editor

Published2 hours ago on October 20, 2025

Since returning home, the Flyers have picked up two wins in three games. Those are the positives on a team that is still a work in progress, learning new systems, adjusting to a new head coach, and trying to maintain points production in the standings.

The four-game homestand concludes on Monday night, as the Flyers take on the Seattle Kraken.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Flyers-Kraken Team Leaders

Owen Tippett has three goals already this season, including goals in back-to-back games. Tippett scored his third goal of the season in the 14th game of the season last year.

Shane Wright enters Monday’s game on a three-game points streak. He had two points in his last game on Saturday against Toronto.

Dan Vladar gets the start for the Flyers. Vladar made 15 saves on 16 shots in the overtime win on Saturday against Minnesota. Vladar gets the start in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Joey Daccord is expected to start for Seattle. Daccord made 26 saves on 29 shots in a win over Toronto on Saturday.

Projected Lineups

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Nikita Grebenkin and Jett Luchanko are back in the lineup for Nick Deslauriers and Rodrigo Abols. There are no other changes to the lineup.
  • Kraken: Forward Jared McCann is out with a lower-body injury. Berkly Catton will make his NHL debut.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network