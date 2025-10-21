Tippett, Foerster Lead Flyers to Win Over Kraken

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The homestand ended a lot like it started for the Flyers. After two low-event games on Thursday and Saturday, there was plenty of action, and offense, for the Flyers on Monday night.

The Flyers scored two in the first and three in the second on their way to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Kraken opened the scoring at 7:16. A point shot by Cale Fleury deflected off of the back of Jordan Eberle and beat Dan Vladar to make it 1-0.

The Flyers tied the game at 9:56. After Sean Couturier stole the puck from Joey Daccord behind the net, Nick Seeler‘s shot was redirected in by Owen Tippett for his fourth goal of the season.

The Flyers grabbed the lead with a power-play goal with 6:41 remaining in the period. Tyson Foerster lifted a shot over Daccord for his second of the season to make it 2-1.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 9-8 Flyers.

The Flyers added to the lead with two goals separated by 33 seconds. Travis Konecny got on the board with his first of the season off a nice passing play to make it 3-1 at 4:59. On a power play shortly after, Cam York‘s shot was deflected by Foerster for his third of the season and second of the game to make it 4-1 at 5:32.

Seattle answered with a power-play goal of their own, as Jani Nyman took a pass from a scramble in the slot and buried it for his third of the season at 8:33.

Tippett scored his second of the game and fifth of the season with 4:20 remaining in the period, slipping a shot from an angle past Daccord to make it 5-2.

Through two periods, shots were 21-17 Flyers. Daccord was pulled after the period, making 16 saves. Philipp Grubauer completed the game and stopped all six shots he faced.

A penalty-filled third period featured no scoring. Vladar made 21 saves on 23 shots in the win.

Foerster, Tippett, and Couturier each had two points. York had three assists.

The Flyers hit the road on Thursday night to face the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m.