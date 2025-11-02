After Early Goal, Flyers Fall to Leafs

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The last loss prior to the Flyers‘ three-game winning streak entering Saturday’s game started with a quick strike, and for the rest of the game, the Flyers struggled to generate. Their winning streak came to an end against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a similar fashion.

The Flyers struck first, then allowed the next four goals to the Leafs in a 5-2 loss at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Flyers wasted no time getting on the board. Just 1:09 into the game, Nikita Grebenkin set up Christian Dvorak for his third goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Toronto answered back at 6:16 of the period. Auston Matthews fired one home from the slot for his sixth goal of the season to make it 1-1.

The Flyers killed off four minutes of penalties to Travis Konecny later in the period, keeping the game tied through 20 minutes. Shots were 7-6 Flyers.

Toronto took the lead at 8:14 of the second. A point shot by Jake McCabe sailed through a screen and beat Dan Vladar to make it 2-1.

With 2:27 left in the period, the Leafs added to the lead. After the Flyers had a prolonged shift in the offensive zone with several scoring chances, Nicolas Robertson finished off a 2-on-2 rush the other way with his third goal of the season to make it 3-1.

Through two periods, shots were 18-14 Toronto.

Just 33 seconds into the third, the Leafs took advantage of a Flyers turnover and put the game on ice. Easton Cowan scored his first NHL goal to make it 4-1.

That ended Vladar’s night. He made 15 saves on 19 shots.

Aleksei Kolosov finished the game with seven saves. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win.

Tyson Foerster scored a power-play goal with 3:52 to play. Calle Jarnkrok scored an empty-net goal to cap the scoring.

Robertson and John Tavares each had two points for Toronto.

The Flyers close out the five-game homestand on Sunday night against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m.