Bump, Grebenkin Fighting For Spots at Flyers Camp

With the 2025-26 NHL season quickly approaching, the Philadelphia Flyers are getting back into a swing of things. They split the rookie series against the New York Rangers rookies with a thrilling 4-3 comeback win in overtime, followed by a disappointing 5-2 loss the next day.

Now it’s time for training camp with the main group, which will feature several exciting young players who have hopes of impressing the Flyers management to make the team.

Two of those players who are very much in the mix are Alex Bump and Nikita Grebenkin. Both have a legitimate case for making the roster. The question comes down to if GM Danny Briere had to pick one player between the two, who would have the upperhand? We’ll break down both players’ potential and why they deserve to make the lineup.

Alex Bump

When asked what his thoughts were about seeing an opportunity of making the opening night roster as a 21 year old, Bump expressed his confidence in his game.

“Absolutely, that’s my goal since I signed trying to make the opening night roster and I think I’m totally capable of doing that,” Bump said. “I just need to put my best foot forward at camp.”

Bump, who is coming fresh off of a National Championship with the Western Michigan Broncos, signed his entry level contract with the Flyers only days after, decided to wait to have his contract begin this season instead of burning a year just to play a single game. He opted to go to the AHL and join Lehigh Valley for their playoff run playing in two regular season games and seven playoff games.

With Western Michigan, Bump scored 23 goals and 47 points in 42 games as a plus-11 player. A former fifth round pick who plays with a boulder on his shoulder is poised to make the team, but does not expect Briere to go easy on him.

“I’m just trying to stay in my lane,” Bump said after the first day of development camp in July. “I’ll let him decide whether or not he wants me. I’ll try to put my best foot forward to make him choose me.”

He brings size at 6’2” and 200 pounds, skill, and natural goal scoring ability to the table, which is something Philadelphia is still lacking. Yes, they have some players who are natural goal scorers, but they don’t have a player quite like Bump where the puck always seems to find him.

Ironically, Bump had a quiet rookie series against New York and didn’t register a point. He still had his moments where he showed his skills and what he can potentially bring to the NHL lineup.

Nikita Grebenkin

Standing at 6’2” and 210 pounds, the 22-year-old Russian prospect, who was acquired in the Scott Laughton trade at the 2025 NHL trade deadline, has plenty of potential in large part to his AHL experience so far in his young pro career. While with the Toronto Marlies, Grebenkin scored nine goals and 12 assists for a total of 21 points in 39 games as a minus-1 rating.

After being traded to Philadelphia’s organization, Grebenkin only appeared in 11 games, but notched three goals and four assists for seven points with a minus-5 rating. Grebenkin, another former fifth round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had a strong rookie series, including the game-winning goal in the 4-3 overtime win against the Rangers, followed by a two-assist game in Saturday’s 5-2 loss. Newly named head coach for the Phantoms, John Snowden, noted that he was impressed how Grebenkin played, but more importantly finished plays.

“He finished in an important moment of the game for us,” Snowden said. “He made a lot of plays below the goal line. It was a good start for him in this camp.”

Grebenkin, who is a strong and physical forward, will get to every dirty area he can and make it a living nightmare to go up against. When he isn’t badgering you nearly every shift, he uses his quick hands, hockey IQ, and vision to take full advantage of the puck while on the ice.

Meanwhile, Bump is his own unique player who exemplifies natural goal scoring ability and utilizes his size and strength to help him get there. They are both valuable prospects to have in your system with seemingly high expectations from the organization.

One key note for both players is that talented winger Tyson Foerster might not be 100 percent healthy by the time game one starts on Oct. 9 against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Foerster, who had received a nasty elbow infection during the world championships that required surgery to clean it up, is still in a non-contact jersey as training camp begins. Should he not be good enough to go for game one, both Bump and or Grebenkin could take his place to start the season.

In his pre-camp press conference, Briere noted that there are “a few spots” open and complimented both Bump and Grebenkin on how they looked in the rookie series. Briere continued that it depends how many players they choose to carry, whether it’s as many as 14 forwards or eight defensemen.

Preseason is just around the corner, and both prospects are looking to make an immediate impact for the orange and black. The question is can they do enough to impress Briere and management enough to earn a spot? Both will certainly need a strong preseason and show that they can keep up with the NHL.

Prediction: Both Bump and Grebenkin will be on the opening night roster making their NHL and Philadelphia debut in October.