Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Let One Slip Away in Shootout Loss to Vegas

Just 28 seconds into the second period, the Flyers were in total control against the Vegas Golden Knights. A 3-0 lead on their first nine shots of the game were a just reward for the amount of possession they had.

Then the Golden Knights started down the comeback trail, and eventually made it all the way back.

Vegas scored three goals in the third to cut the lead to one, tied the game in the third, and ultimately won in a shootout, handing the Flyers a 5-4 loss to close out the five-game homestand on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers came out with strong possession to start the game and turned that into a goal at 8:51. Rasmus Ristolainen fired a shot that was deflected in by Morgan Frost for his second goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Just over three minutes later at 12:07, the Flyers added another goal off the rush. Sean Couturier got a step on the Vegas defense on the left wing and fired a shot past Ilya Samsonov to make it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-6 Flyers.

The Flyers kept the hot start going in the opening minute of the second period. After Garnet Hathaway was stopped from in close, the puck came back into the slot for Emil Andrae, who fired it home for his first NHL goal just 28 seconds into the second.

Vegas pushed back following the third Flyers goal and finally were able to cash in at 7:42. Off a turnover in the defensive zone, Jack Eichel fired a shot from the slot that beat Ivan Fedotov to make it 3-1.

Just under four minutes later, Vegas cut the lead to one. Eichel set up Ivan Barbashev on a rush, taking a blocked shot and feeding it back to the side of the net for the tap-in goal to make it 3-2 at 11:32.

The Flyers had an answer at 13:18. Matvei Michkov scored his eighth goal of the season, cleaning up a puck in the slot to make it 4-2.

In the final two minutes of the period, the Golden Knights went to the power play for the first time and immediately made the Flyers pay. Pavel Dorofeyev fired home a one-timer just five seconds into the man-advantage to make it 4-3.

Through two periods, shots were 24-14 Vegas.

Vegas got the equalizer at 11:55 of the third. Tanner Pearson was left alone in the slot and managed to beat Fedotov with a low shot that made it a 4-4 game.

That forced overtime, where the Flyers had a power play but were not able to solve Samsonov, despite taking eight shots during the five-minute period.

In the shootout, Eichel scored the only goal to lift the Golden Knights to the win. Samsonov finished with 32 saves on 36 shots. Fedotov made 26 saves on 30 shots.

Frost had a goal and an assist for the Flyers. Eichel and Barbashev each had two points for Vegas.

The Flyers get back on the ice on Wednesday night on the road to take on the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT SO T Golden Knights 0 3 1 0 1 5 Flyers 2 2 0 0 0 4

Scoring Summary

1st Period

PHI Morgan Frost (2) (Rasmus Ristolainen, Owen Tippett) 8:51

PHI Sean Couturier (5) (Travis Konecny) 12:07

2nd Period

PHI Emil Andrae (1) (Garnet Hathaway, Scott Laughton) 0:28

VGK Jack Eichel (8) (Ivan Barbashev) 7:42

VGK Barbashev (10) (Eichel) 11:32

PHI Matvei Michkov (8) (Frost) 13:18

VGK Pavel Dorofeyev (11) PP (Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl) 18:08

3rd Period

VGK Tanner Pearson (5) (Noah Hanifin, Nicolas Hague) 11:55

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout

PHI Travis Konecny – Save

VGK Pavel Dorofeyev – Save

PHI Matvei Michkov – Miss

VGK Jack Eichel – Goal

PHI Owen Tippett – Save

Game Statistics