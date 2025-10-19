Philadelphia Union fall 2-0 to Charlotte FC in regular season finale ahead of MLS Cup Playoffs

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Union ended their 2025 MLS regular season with a 2–0 loss to Charlotte FC on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte grabbed control early and never let go. Kerwin Vargas opened the scoring in the 24th minute, finishing off a quick counterattack. Just six minutes later, Liel Abada doubled the lead with a well-placed shot inside the box, putting the Charlotte firmly in front.

The Union struggled to find rhythm in the attacking zone despite several half-chances from Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag. Head coach Jim Curtin made multiple second-half changes — including bringing on Tai Baribo and Quinn Sullivan — but they couldn’t break through Charlotte’s defense.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake made several key saves to keep the scoreline close, while center backs Jakob Glesnes and Damion Lowe absorbed heavy pressure from Charlotte’s front.

With the result, Philadelphia finishes the regular season with a 14-9-11 record (53 points), securing a playoff berth, the Supporter’s Shield and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Union now shift their focus to the MLS Cup Playoffs, where they’ll open next weekend against the winner of the Eastern Conference Wild Card matchup between Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire FC.