Phillies Keep Coaching Staff Intact as Offseason Looms — Big Roster Decisions Await After World Series

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and manager Rob Thomson met with the media Thursday at Citizens Bank Park for the team’s end-of-season press conference. The biggest takeaway: the entire Phillies coaching staff will return intact, with the team planning to add an additional bench coach.

Here are a few more key takeaways from the postseason wrap-up:

Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Press Conference Takeaways

It’s impractical to retain all four impending free agents: Kyle Schwarber, Ranger Suárez, J.T. Realmuto, and Harrison Bader.

Schwarber remains a priority for the front office heading into the offseason.

The Phillies remain non-committal on Nick Castellanos’ future with the organization.

There’s optimism that Bryce Harper can return to his elite form in 2026.

The team hopes to bring back Realmuto , though nothing is finalized.

The new bench coach will have prior managerial experience.

The Phillies have implemented a “support system” for Orion Kerkering following his NLDS struggles.

Jose Alvarado ’s team option will likely be exercised — all signs point to his return.

Top prospects Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rincones Jr., and Aidan Miller will be given every opportunity to earn roster spots out of Spring Training.

For now, everything remains in a holding pattern until after the 2025 World Series. At that point, soon-to-be free agents will have five days to negotiate exclusively with their current teams. Once that window closes, chaos typically ensues as the offseason market opens. For Phillies fans, it’s officially wait and see season.