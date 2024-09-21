Phillies

Phillies Clinch MLB Postseason Berth for the Third Consecutive Year

Sep 20, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a three run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

 

The Philadelphia Phillies are headed back to the MLB Postseason for the third consecutive season.

With their 12-2 win over the New York Mets on Friday night, the Phillies have secured a spot in the 2024 MLB Postseason. This marks the third consecutive season the Phillies are eligible for postseason play; they lost the World Series in 2022 and the National League Championship Series in 2023, respectively. It’s also the third time in franchise history the club has made three consecutive appearances. The 1976-78 Phillies made it to three consecutive NLCS’s and the 2007-2011 club made five consecutive MLB Postseason appearances including back-to-back World Series trips (2008, 2009).

However, there’s still work to be done. The Phillies can still clinch the 2024 National League East title and a first-round bye in the 2024 MLB Postseason. Here’s a look at those scenarios.

Philadelphia Phillies 2024 MLB Postseason Scenarios (Remaining)

  • The Phillies can clinch their 13th NL East division title with a win over the Mets in any of their remaining games
  • The Phillies magic number to clinch a first-round bye in the 2024 MLB Postseason is 5*
  • The Phillies magic number to clinch the N0.1 seed in the National League is 7*
*- these numbers can change with additional results from Thursday’s games.
Topics  
Michael Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
